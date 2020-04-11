With five children at her home with nothing to do, Natasha Snowden came up with a way to entertain not only her children, but also any others who want to participate in an unusual Easter Egg Hunt.
Because hiding and searching for real Easter eggs seemed to be out of the question with the COVID-19 lockdown, the artist with The EZ Easel, who has been painting spirit rocks at area schools, pulled out her paint brushes Saturday and got busy painting eggs on business windows all around Conway.
The idea popped after she put something about it on her Facebook page. To her surprise people started contacting her saying they liked the idea, and 11 area businesses offered their windows for the egg hunt that can be done at a safe distance, or even inside of a car.
She worried at first that it wouldn’t be allowed, but when people started volunteering their windows…”I said ‘wow, Let’s go for it.’”
Her eggs included the three crosses of Jesus’ crucifixion, a four-leaf clover, the ever-popular leopard print, pretty pastel colors and even Jesus’ open tomb with the words, “He is Risen.”
Now instead of being disappointed that they can’t have large eggs hunts, the children can get out of their houses for awhile and search for her painted eggs.
She’s asking people who find the eggs to take pictures of them for her Facebook page, or to at least let her know how many they found and where they are.
She isn’t sure how long the pictures will be on the store windows, but she hopes it will be at least a week, or at least as long as the business owners allow.
It’s possible that she’ll offer a small prize to the child who finds the most.
Snowden believes her artistic ability is a gift from God so she should use it to serve others.
Her almost 16-year-old daughter, Rileigh, who is also an artist, chose to help her mom, cleaning brushes and giving her opinion on some of the paintings.
Although the duo was working in Downtown Conway midday Saturday, the eggs aren’t all in the downtown area, they can be found near U.S. 501, all the way to the Highway 319 area. Egg hunters can check Snowden’s Facebook page for hints. Simply type in her name to find the page, and then look for the bunny ear.
She says she’s trying to keep her children from viewing coronavirus situation negatively, even though a few of them are struggling to stay inside.
Her advice to them and others is, “This is a generation defining event, and they have to let it define them.”
