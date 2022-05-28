Forty-two years after the Carolina Nightriders kicked off the inaugural event in 1980, and two years after a COVID-induced hiatus, the town-sanctioned Atlantic Beach Bikefest was back Friday night.

Although a crowd of bikers still made the trip to Atlantic Beach for last year’s Memorial Day weekend, the town hadn’t approved any event permit. The streets weren’t blocked off and vendors selling sunglasses, shirts, turkey legs, wings, lemonade and boozy pineapples weren’t lining Atlantic Street from the police station to the ocean.

But this year is a different story in Atlantic Beach. And, for the first time in years, the city of Myrtle Beach had no plans even to try and enforce a traffic loop as they’d done in years past.

“It’s better now. They took the loop down,” said Craig McCormick of Lumberton, sipping on a boozy pineapple drink he ordered from one of several vendors selling the ubiquitous drink. “There’s less people here than last time. Used to be way more people here, way more.”

Still, the festivities seemed contained to Atlantic Beach. Myrtle Beach implemented a one-way southbound traffic pattern along Ocean Boulevard Friday, but the traffic barely seemed to necessitate it. The sidewalks and boardwalk weren’t bustling with the type of foot traffic usually associated with Bikefest weekend, and the handful of motorcycles that cruised the boulevard were easily outnumbered by regular cars and SUVs.

Atlantic Beach, on the other hand, was infected with joyfulness.

On Atlantic Street, Brittany Moody was helping her dad, Jay Moody, at their food stand, Jay’s Wings.

“Once a year, we’re always in this spot right here,” she said. “And we have the lemonade make you wanna slap your mama.

“I can’t slap my mama though,” she demurred with a smile.

Jay’s Wings got its start in Atlanta, but the family travels all over during the warmer months serving up grub to hungry folks with a hankering for some wings, fish or sausage, among others. Jay, originally from Marion, is one of 12 siblings, his daughter said, and other family members often pitch in to help when needed.