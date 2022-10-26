Residents sporting their “I voted” stickers can be seen all around Horry County this week as early voting began Monday with thousands of people casting ballots.
Sandy Martin, the registration and elections director with the county, said it is “off to a good start.”
“We are expecting a good turnout if today is an indication,” she said in reference to Monday’s voter turnout.
John Michael Catalano of the South Carolina State Election Commission, said on Monday about 40,000 people had already voted early, nearly doubling the previous one-day record for early voting set on June 10, the last day of early voting in the statewide primaries.
Catalano said 4,686 early voters cast their ballots in Horry County on Monday.
“It was quick. We were in and out,” said Michelina Goetz, a voter at the Carolina Forest Library. “We do this every year if we can. We live just down the street, so this is a good location for us.
Catalono added the South Strand Recreation Center saw the most voters on Monday, with 1,243 voters casting ballots at that location.
The least visited polling location in the county was Aynor Town Hall with 67 ballots cast Monday, Catalono said.
Horry County has seven early voting locations, according to the South Carolina Election Commission, and each of them are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5. The polls are not open on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Here are early voting polling locations in Horry County:
- Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 1515 4th Ave. in Conway
- Aynor Town Hall at 600 Main St., Aynor
- Carolina Forest Library located at 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd.
- Grand Strand Senior Center located at 1268 21st Ave. N. in Myrtle Beach
- North Strand Recreation Center located at 120 Highway 57 S. in Little River
- South Strand Recreation Center located at 9650 Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach
- Loris Public Safety Center located at 3909 Walnut St. in Loris
Martin said registered voters do not need to sign up to vote early. She said registered voters just need to show up at one of the seven early voting spots with identification.
Armond Gandara, an early voter at the Carolina Forest Library, said people should “get out and vote.”
“It’s easy. Vote for whatever you believe in,” Gandara said.
Election Day is Nov. 8. To view a sample ballot, visit scvotes.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.