Asked if she’s got a green thumb, and if she is afraid to get her hands dirty, Wanda Lilly laughed and flashed a quizzical smile. Stupid question.
Simply put, if it’s green and it grows on Conway city property, it falls under Lilly’s purview, and has her green thumb stamped all over it.
Lilly is Conway’s veteran arborist and landscape designer. Before that, she was a seamstress, a welder and a cross-country trucker.
But her current job, a job she has held for the past 17 years, was preordained.
“My last name is Lilly. It was my destiny,” she said, tongue-in-cheek, outside Conway City Hall, perhaps the crowning achievement of the city’s beautification efforts.
The Robert Mills Garden wraps around the historic structure at 229 North Main St. in downtown Conway, and it became a priority as city hall was refurbished. A perfect building begged for perfect landscaping, Lilly explained. Mission accomplished.
Here, monarch butterflies flutter and feed off the milkweed in garden beds that surround the centuries-old city hall with a roster of native plants, annuals and exotics. Plants fill a breezeway between the upper floors of the structure, and are visible from city offices as well as the council chambers. Garden beds are themed, color-coordinated, and designed with winged things and people in mind.
The plants, trees and flowers are fed by a sophisticated drip irrigation system that delivers the proper amount of water precisely where it’s needed. Plants are chosen and placed based on a variety of factors — sun, shade, soil, size, appearance, and adherence to the theme and composition of each bed. Attracting birds and butterflies is a priority.
“There’s a success story,” Lilly said, as a monarch lifted off a plant and flew toward the fountain.
Ditto for every time someone poses for a portrait or a selfie in the garden. Another success story.
“(The flowers) are definitely here for the aesthetics. There are a lot of photos taken here,” Lilly said.
And that’s no accident, according to June Wood, Conway’s public information officer.
"Residents and guests can be seen taking pictures daily on the sidewalks or in Robert Mills Garden at City Hall. We believe that the well-maintained and beautiful landscaping is one of the reasons for that frequent use,” Wood said.
Wood said Lilly, with the help of the Beautification and Hospitality Department, “designed and planted a lush landscape that showcases the beauty of this historically significant building.”
Hillary Howard, executive director of the Conway Downtown Alive development organization, said people fawn over the flora, which provides a certain ambiance.
“The plantings in downtown Conway enhance the built environment and create an inviting atmosphere that encourages residents and visitors to shop, dine and discover all that downtown has to offer."
The plants are cared for by workers who punch the time clock at 5 a.m. this time of year to beat the heat.
They tend to the plants and flowers around the building and outside other city-owned structures. And in planters along Main Street. And in the greenhouse. And inside city buildings. And at each and every city park, large and small. And ...
Lilly’s crew shrinks and swells, working on routine maintenance as well as projects conducted jointly with workers from parks and recreation, public works and other departments.
It’s not as easy as plant it and watch it grow. It takes a lot of work. And there are obstacles — storms, heat waves, plant diseases, humans. Especially humans.
Lilly inspected an olive tree on a stroll on the Garden Walk in Scarborough Alley off Third Avenue, at first thinking that birds had eaten the fruit. Instead, she discovered that people had helped themselves. Farther on, she found a broken branch on a small tree, snapped with the flick of a wrist. Even traffic poses a challenge, with the breeze created by passing cars drying out plants.
While things slow down for most gardeners and arborists as winter approaches, Lilly and her crew are busier than ever, taking charge of holiday decorating in the downtown.
For a third year, the city will be hanging jack-o'-lanterns from the trees that drape Main Street. Lilly said planning is already underway, and suggested that residents buy their plastic pumpkins early. “We gobble them up,” she said.
The Halloween display, which includes autumn colors in the planters, quickly turned into an attraction for area residents. The same can be said for Conway’s Christmas display.
The best part of the job for Lilly is watching residents and guests enjoy the outdoor spaces that she first visualizes, then creates with the help of city employees, administration and council members.
She praised city leaders for making beautification a priority, and giving her the “privilege” of creating these spaces, getting her hands dirty and putting her green thumb to work.
“I like to touch the Earth, and make it smile,” Lilly said.
