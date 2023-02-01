Candice Washington searched for answers.
From her home in Florida, she read news stories about the man barricaded at a Surfside Beach motel Sunday night. She scanned social media. She looked at the online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, hoping she would recognize a name: Hendrix Washington, her brother.
Hours earlier, she had pleaded with him over the phone to think about his loved ones as he engaged in the standoff with county police. She hoped that he'd surrendered peacefully, that he was in jail but alive and safe.
But his name never appeared in the jail log.
***
Police have provided few details about what happened at the motel.
Officers initially responded before 9 p.m. to a call about a disorderly tenant, according to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
From there, the situation escalated and police closed traffic in both directions on U.S. 17 Business near 17th Avenue North.
Around midnight, police said the person in the room had fired a weapon earlier and officers were working to deescalate the situation.
Less than two hours later, police said there was an exchange of gunfire.
By 3:15 a.m., HCPD said the situation was resolved, but they did not give specific details.
The case was turned over to the SLED, which typically investigates police shootings that involve local officers.
On Tuesday, SLED issued a brief statement about the case. SLED's release said that when HCPD officers arrived at the scene, a man inside a room fired a gun multiple times. One officer was hit in the head by a fragment, but the injury wasn't life-threatening. The officer was taken to a hospital and later discharged.
Washington died at the scene hours later. He was 39 years old.
Authorities have not said how Washington died.
***
For Candice Washington, the ordeal began around 9 p.m. Sunday when she received a call from her brother. He told her he had shot at the police and was barricaded in a room at the Road Side Inn.
“I was confused at first,” she said. “I kind of thought maybe that’s the mental part of him talking … I was like, 'What you mean you shot at the police?' … It was just a moment, an awkward moment. He said, ‘They’re trying to kill me.’ It’s like he knew this was going to be it.”
He then asked to speak with her children.
“It was kind of like a goodbye,” she said.
While her brother was in the standoff with police, Candice Washington called law enforcement.
She said she explained that her brother had long struggled with his mental health. She said that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder nearly two decades ago.
Candice Washington said she answered a range of questions from police, including about his past and if he had a girlfriend or wife.
In hopes of deescalating the situation, she texted Hendrix.
“Look at your nieces and nephews. Think about them,” she wrote.
She knew he was scared of being arrested and going back to jail. He had an active warrant from Conway Police Department for failure to stop for a blue light in October, a Conway spokesperson said.
When she could no longer reach him, she began searching for answers.
***
Originally from Charleston, Hendrix Washington was close with his family members. He always remembered their birthdays and would be sure to send money or a gift.
In fact, he recently sent his sister money for her birthday at the beginning of January. Lately, Washington had been working and was living in the Conway area, his sister said.
“He is a good person,” his sister said. “He had good intentions.”
After he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, he spent time in mental health facilities, his sister said.
But he continued to struggle, and he was in and out of jail on various charges ranging from trespassing to domestic violence, according to online court records. On Jan. 3, his attempt to overturn a 2020 conviction for domestic violence through post-conviction relief ended after his attorney told the court that he could not locate his client, according to court records.
***
When Horry County Police Department updated a Facebook post at 3:15 a.m. early Monday stating the “incident has [been] resolved,” Candice Washington wondered what that meant.
She continued to look at the jail log for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. She expected subsequent news stories would offer answers.
None came.
“I didn’t even sleep," she said.
It wasn’t until after 7 a.m. Monday that she learned her brother didn’t make it out of the motel room.
“I just had a feeling,” she said. “I kind of knew … and things got quiet.
“He should have been booked."
Candice Washington still wants to know more information.
She feels like she wasn't heard after notifying police about her brother's struggles with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
Could anything have happened differently?
State and local police have provided little information about the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but it could be weeks before results are released.
Candice Washington has started a Gofundme page to help cover funeral expenses. The date for a service has not been scheduled at this time.
