Candice Washington searched for answers.

From her home in Florida, she read news stories about the man barricaded at a Surfside Beach motel Sunday night. She scanned social media. She looked at the online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, hoping she would recognize a name: Hendrix Washington, her brother.

Hours earlier, she had pleaded with him over the phone to think about his loved ones as he engaged in the standoff with county police. She hoped that he'd surrendered peacefully, that he was in jail but alive and safe.

But his name never appeared in the jail log.

***

Police have provided few details about what happened at the motel.

Officers initially responded before 9 p.m. to a call about a disorderly tenant, according to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

From there, the situation escalated and police closed traffic in both directions on U.S. 17 Business near 17th Avenue North.

Around midnight, police said the person in the room had fired a weapon earlier and officers were working to deescalate the situation.

Less than two hours later, police said there was an exchange of gunfire.

By 3:15 a.m., HCPD said the situation was resolved, but they did not give specific details.

The case was turned over to the SLED, which typically investigates police shootings that involve local officers.

On Tuesday, SLED issued a brief statement about the case. SLED's release said that when HCPD officers arrived at the scene, a man inside a room fired a gun multiple times. One officer was hit in the head by a fragment, but the injury wasn't life-threatening. The officer was taken to a hospital and later discharged.

Washington died at the scene hours later. He was 39 years old.

Authorities have not said how Washington died.

***

For Candice Washington, the ordeal began around 9 p.m. Sunday when she received a call from her brother. He told her he had shot at the police and was barricaded in a room at the Road Side Inn.