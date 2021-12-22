Horry County farmer Matt Brown’s wife picked him up from a field on Monday for what he thought would be a trip to the house to grab some lunch.

Little did he know that more than two dozen family members, friends and fellow farmers would be at his house to celebrate his Conservation Farmer of the Year award from the Horry Soil and Water Conservation District. Brown’s father, Danny Brown, was also part of the recognition as the two have farmed together since Matt Brown was a preschooler.

“It was a surprise,” Matt Brown said. “It was just nice to be recognized and, you know, it makes you think that you are doing the right thing to use some of these practices to prevent erosion and be a little more sustainable.”

Matt Brown’s wife, Amanda Brown, organized inviting and surprising her husband — and she kept the secret for weeks.

“He had no clue,” she said. “He’s just so good in so many ways. It’s just good when he gets recognized.”

In addition to farming tobacco, sweet potatoes, soy beans, corn and strawberries, the Brown family farms cover crops, like rye, which is not meant to be harvested. Cover crops help keep soil in place between planting seasons.

“It’s a crop that you plant that’s not to be harvested,” Matt Brown said, adding the crops have deep root systems. “You terminate them and plant your cash crop into them.”

Sam Ward, watershed manager with Horry Soil and Water Conservation District, said Brown's Farms was given this annual award for the farm's use of conservation tillage, cover crops, crop rotation and soil sampling in their farming operations, while also practicing organic farming on some of their acreage to help meet the demand for some organically grown crops.

Horry Soil and Water Conservation District awards a farmer or farm group each year for their integration of conservation practices in their farming operations. The award has been given for the past 75 years, along with an award called the Conservation Educator of the Year for teachers or a group contributing to conservation education in the area.