Forty-eight hours might not seem like a long time to some people, but “gut wrenching” are the words Carol Strebler uses to describe the time that Lily, her much-loved lab mix, was missing.
But this story has a happy ending due to a concerned community filled with people who put themselves out to help a friend.
This past weekend Strebler and her husband Bill Hyman feted about 35 people, to thank them for helping them find Lily, a rescue dog that they took into their home and hearts about ten years ago.
Every person who attended the big night, complete with children playing and huge trays filled with low country boil, did something to try to help the couple rescue Lily a second time, according to Strebler.
Seven-year-old Rowe Smith, who was busy enjoying the party, gave his opinion of the situation.
“I think she’s adorable,” he said of Lily. “I love her and I prayed for her. She’s an amazing dog…I thought she was gone forever. I almost cried,” he said.
To which Strebler added, “We all cried.”
This story started July 3 when Hyman and Strebler were in Conway to enjoy a Hyman reunion. While they were here they went to the Hyman farm where Lily was “just out nosing around like she usually does” when she accidentally hit an electric fence.
“It spooked her, hurt her and she just took off running,” Strebler said.
They began looking all around the cornfields, but she wasn’t there. They checked the gorges, outbuildings and even the woods, but she was nowhere to be found.
Strebler opines that fireworks the next day probably worsened Lily’s fear.
Hyman headed back to their home in Columbia, but Strebler was determined not to leave Conway until she found her dog.
The search for Lily exploded when numerous friends volunteered to ride around and look for her. Others prayed, with prayers coming from as far away as Africa. Lily was shared 250 times on Facebook, beginning with a page for lost animals, but Lily was not to be found until still another Good Samaritan took an interest in a dog that was hanging around outside the Horry Independent office.
Nikki Kennedy says when she came to work on that July day, there was a dog on the front porch shaking and dirty and so, “I brought him some water and tried to feed him, but he wouldn’t eat. You could tell he wanted to be inside…”
Kennedy said she checked the dog’s rabies tag, but it didn’t have a name or number for the owners.
She called the rabies clinic and folks there gave her two phone numbers, but she didn’t get an answer from either of them.
Not discouraged, she posted a picture on Facebook.
“…within an hour Ms. Strebler showed up here frantic and crying hysterically and they were so excited,” Kennedy said.
Strebler offered to give the Independent’s receptionist a monetary reward. When she refused it, Strebler sent her a card and a nice flower arrangement that sits now on the Independent’s front counter.
Kennedy says when she first saw Lily her heart just went out to her and she wondered why she might be at the newspaper office.
Because she had tags, she knew there was someone somewhere who cared enough about her to see that she was protected against rabies.
“You could tell she was an inside dog because she was wanting to get in so bad,” Kennedy said.
Strebler is thankful for Kennedy and everyone else who helped look for Lily.
“I think everybody in Conway was looking for her…It truly is a miracle that she is back with me,” Strebler said.
Her feet were in bad shape from running on concrete and sand, but they’re fine now, her much-relieved owner said.
As for Saturday’s party, “We really felt like it would be a party to celebrate. We wanted to celebrate our village and how thankful I am for this village. It took the whole city of Conway to find her.”
