Poop blooms hatred, some on the south end say.
“They don’t like the goose poop in their yards,” Melita Wishard of Surfside Beach Club said. “It’s just poop related.”
One goose can poop more than a pound per day and there is an estimate of more than 50,000 resident Canada geese in the state, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.
Wishard’s community was one of several to contract with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to round up Canada geese, put them in poultry cages, take them out of the communities, break their necks to kill them and dispose of their bodies.
But as the roundups were rounding up the last week of June and some residents were voicing opposition, the homeowner’s association in Wishard’s community called off the USDA deal.
“We have heard from small numbers of people that are against the board’s action and many people in favor of the board’s action,” an email from the Surfside Beach Club board of directors stated. “We are canceling the action with the USDA for this season and will reassess the need to take this action next year, but if resident actions are not modified, we will have no other recourse.”
Modifications include letting the vegetation on the edges of the ponds grow to about two feet high and wide to deter geese from using the ponds and lakes that wind through the community and provide backyard views for the 500-plus homes.
Letting the grass grow isn’t the biggest deterrent, said Noel Myers of the USDA.
Feeding wildlife has to stop, he said.
“Feeding the wildlife is not going to help the situation,” he said. “It actually compounds the situation. We see this a lot in communities where you have, say 10 folks – nine don’t want them but one person is feeding them and it’s just compounding the issue.”
Horry County has an ordinance prohibiting feeding migratory birds. With that ordinance, the Beach Club’s email states residents can be fined up to $500 for feeding the birds.
Maria Pesce, calling herself the “Goose Whisperer,” spent a few weeks in June patrolling communities before dawn near Surfside Beach hoping to video the roundups to use to educate the public. She wasn’t able to find one, but her friend did get a short video of USDA members slowing walking geese into a holding pen by a lake in a gated community near Surfside Beach.
Pesce admits to occasionally feeding geese in Surfside as she tries to usher them across streets. But, she said, she has no other choice because drivers harass the geese crossing roadways trying to get to ponds.
“I throw food down some times to get them out of the road,” she said of her patrols through the town to check on flocks that she has come to know over six years. “That’s all I care about. But they will give me a ticket for that because we’re not supposed to feed them. Well then, what are you supposed to do? Let them get run over? You know what? Give me a ticket. Put it on my tab. At the end of the day, I want them safe.”
Pesce knows precisely when she decided to defy the ordinance, traffic and public ire by protecting geese.
On Sept. 14, 2017, she was shooing geese across a town street as a few cars stopped to let her get the geese towards a lake near Myrtle Drive and 2nd Avenue North. Just as the last goose was crossing the road, she said, it happened.
“He gassed it,” she said of a man who ran over a goose in front of her. “I saw my goose go under the tire.”
She said her appeals to town and state officials have not ended with a blanket goose protection over the county.
Pesce has since moved from her Surfside Beach apartment, living now in a travel trailer with her dog Bear. She established Surfside Beach Geese Facebook group to promote activism and advocacy for animals as she continues to visit the flocks around the town.
“It’s been six years. I was nicer in the beginning,” she said citing thousands of posts on the page in addition to videos on her TikTok page. The posts range from videos of geese with uplifting music playing in the background to threats directed at her.
Once, she said, a man physically assaulted her after she asked him to stop his vehicle so geese could cross a town street near the library.
“It’s just hate. These people don’t even like to see me love a goose. It angers them to see that. I have such love for these birds that are so beautiful inside and out. They are so family oriented,” she smiled saying she can tell each goose apart by the shape of its head or body as well as its mannerisms. “They put their life on the line for their family. They’re loving. They’re just like any dog or cat. They’re not mean. They’re just family oriented, beautiful birds. I’ve studied them for six years.”
The overpopulation and poop that comes along with the geese?
“You got a hose? Hose it down. I go back and sweep the streets in Surfside, so people won’t complain,” she added she collects poop to give to friends to fertilize gardens. “There isn’t any magic number. What I realized six years ago is they don’t want any geese there. They don’t want any geese. It doesn’t matter. That’s what I thought, there’s too much in one lake. They like the swans, which is kind of ironic because they’re the mean ones. But I protect them too.”
Wishard agreed that there isn’t an overpopulation or extreme poop problem at the Beach Club.
“If there were hundreds of them in here, I can understand them having an issue. But there is no issue. I don’t get it,” Wishard estimated 100 geese in her community. “I’ve never had anything against geese. I look at it this way, they were here before we were. If I get goose crap in my yard, on my sidewalk or my driveway, I hose it down. How hard is that?”
But there isn’t an easy solution to the geese issues on the south strand, the USDA’s Myers said.
“In particular, if you look at Horry County, the number of communities, and ponds, and the green grass and golf courses, it’s a smorgasbord for these birds,” he said. “Eventually you get to a point, where the droppings can cause problems with algae blooms, water quality issues, you get sometimes bank erosion. Then more importantly you’ve got the droppings in the backyard and then it’s just sometimes where you’re just walking through goose poop. So, do you want kids playing in it?”
Myers said the way the roundups work is a community’s homeowners association in places like the Surfside Beach Club, The Lakes, Southwood or Deerfield decide they have tired nonlethal actions, but the bird population has continued to grow. Once that decision is made, he said, the USDA is contacted and paid $2,000 to round up the birds and kill them with “cervical dislocation” approved as a humane euthanasia by American Veterinary Medicine.
“I know some people don’t want to see that and I understand that completely,” Myers said. “But from a management standpoint, there’s eventually a time where you have to reduce that population.”
The state does allow for geese to be included on hunting permits around September until the migratory birds arrive closer to winter months, but Myers pointed out hunters can’t hunt on golf courses, inside residential thick gated communities or within city limits.
Many of the birds rounded up, he said, are goslings unable to fly.
“So, it all depends on the situation. I could have a flock of 50 birds, 25 of them could take off flying and the other 25 we would remove,” he said of goslings and some that have dropped their flight feathers. “There’s nothing I can do with the ones that can fly.”
The birds are covered under the migratory bird treaty act, but Myers said South Carolina is facing an issue with resident birds.
“These birds are here. They’re what we consider resident Canada geese. They may make short trips. They may fly to other communities or whatever, but they stay here year-round. They’re not moving up to Canada. We could give them a compass and map and they wouldn’t fly to Canada,” he said.
Myers said the Canada geese complaints rank second in the state behind complaints about black vultures. Vultures can damage shingles on homes, tear window caulking and vent seals as well as scratch paint and rip apart rubber window seals on vehicles.
The vulture complaints are destruction related not poop related.
And to control the poop, the population must be controlled, Jack Baldwin said of his methods used on the geese without harming the animals.
Baldwin, also known as Goose Man Jack with GooseBusterMB, uses various state permitted methods to control the goose population in communities he contracts with such as Surfside Beach Club under the management of Waccamaw Management.
He has Lucy, a goose-size motorized buggy/boat, that chases flocks to harass them, so they disperse. He puts up banners and whirligigs to scare off geese from congregating. He addles the eggs that halts hatching. And, he said, he replaces the eggs in a nest, so the geese don’t catch on and lay more eggs.
“I don’t hurt them. All’s I do is chase them,” he said contradicting that some geese activists have accused him of killing geese. “I do the exact opposite. I chase them. I don’t harm them. Legally I’m not allowed to touch them.”
About 100 Canada geese crane their necks looking around a lake in the Market Common.
Baldwin and Myers agreed permitted ways to control the goose population is through hazing them with chasing and noise makers making it uncomfortable for them to congregate and eventually nest in an area.
But eventually the geese become acclimated to the harassment tools and ignore them, the two men agreed. Baldwin said he alternates the harassment tools, so the geese won’t get comfortable around plastic wolves or fluttering signs.
As for addling the eggs, he explained, it is necessary to keep the population under control.
“Once the geese are born, hatched and raised in a certain area, they return to nest. And it just snowballs. So, this is a control method and it’s approved by the humane society (of the United States). I have to get permits. It’s a whole big thing,” he said. “I get it, for these people that love these animals, you know. I get it. But I don’t harm them.”
And at least this season, Pesce is grateful the USDA roundup was cancelled at the Surfside Beach Club.
“It’s barbaric. It’s cruel. It’s the cruelest thing. They round these babies up and then they bring them somewhere else and break their necks,” she said of continuing her geese advocacy work through social media so communities will stop contracting with the USDA to roundup geese next year from mid-June to early July. “What kind of people are these? How can you do that as a job?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.