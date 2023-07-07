Poop blooms hatred, some on the south end say.

“They don’t like the goose poop in their yards,” Melita Wishard of Surfside Beach Club said. “It’s just poop related.”

One goose can poop more than a pound per day and there is an estimate of more than 50,000 resident Canada geese in the state, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Wishard’s community was one of several to contract with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to round up Canada geese, put them in poultry cages, take them out of the communities, break their necks to kill them and dispose of their bodies.

But as the roundups were rounding up the last week of June and some residents were voicing opposition, the homeowner’s association in Wishard’s community called off the USDA deal.

“We have heard from small numbers of people that are against the board’s action and many people in favor of the board’s action,” an email from the Surfside Beach Club board of directors stated. “We are canceling the action with the USDA for this season and will reassess the need to take this action next year, but if resident actions are not modified, we will have no other recourse.”

Modifications include letting the vegetation on the edges of the ponds grow to about two feet high and wide to deter geese from using the ponds and lakes that wind through the community and provide backyard views for the 500-plus homes.

Letting the grass grow isn’t the biggest deterrent, said Noel Myers of the USDA.

Feeding wildlife has to stop, he said.

“Feeding the wildlife is not going to help the situation,” he said. “It actually compounds the situation. We see this a lot in communities where you have, say 10 folks – nine don’t want them but one person is feeding them and it’s just compounding the issue.”

Horry County has an ordinance prohibiting feeding migratory birds. With that ordinance, the Beach Club’s email states residents can be fined up to $500 for feeding the birds.