On emergency calls, a few seconds delay in the start of medical care can spell the difference between life and death.
"It’s very important. Time is of the essence,” explained Jason Perzan, deputy chief of the Conway Fire Department.
And now, city firefighters are better prepared to give that helping hand.
In 2022, Conway firefighters responded to nearly 4,000 calls, and about 65% of them were medical calls, Perzan said.
“Our fire department is frequently the first on the scene, and the first giving care. We needed to elevate that level of care,” said June Wood, Conway’s public information officer. “Our goal is that every person who responds to a medical call be a certified EMT (emergency medical technician).”
The department is still getting the last of its 45 firefighters certified, but has already been officially designated as a Basic Life Support Rapid Responder Non-Transport Agency.
The extra training allows firefighters to offer additional drugs and perform additional procedures to help prepare a patient for transport to a hospital by Horry County Fire and Rescue, which operates the area’s ambulance service.
“Stabilization is always the goal,” Perzan said.
Firefighters are generally dispatched to serious medical emergencies including accidents. In the past, they used their training as emergency medical responders to assist victims when they were the first to arrive the scene. But now they can do much more.
It took some work — certification as a basic level EMT takes 240 hours of intensive training, compared to just 40 for an emergency medical responder.
While it's a lot more training, and a lot more responsibility, Perzan said he hasn’t heard any complaints from the personnel.
“We’ve had nothing but great feedback from employees,” he said, noting firefighters want to have “a positive effect on patient outcomes.”
Another benefit, according to Conway Fire Chief Le Hendrick, "is that the medical care and training we provide will be regulated under the scope of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and a designated medical control professional."
The improvements come at a cost — firefighters get a nominal pay bump due to the extra training and expertise; additional drugs and medical equipment are required to provide the heightened level of care.
But Perzan said it is worth it to provide better service to a growing community, while fulfilling a long-term goal of the department to improve the level of care.
“It absolutely can save lives,” Perzan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.