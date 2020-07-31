Hurricane Isaias has increased to an 80 mile-an-hour intensity, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C.
"Given the latest forecast track, the most likely arrival time of Tropical Storm Force winds for our area is Monday morning," according to the Friday morning briefing from the NWS. "Chance of Hurricane Force Winds is currently low, but some changes are likely as Isaias moves north."
NWS data says that northeast South Carolina could see wind and rain beginning as early as Sunday night. It says that some flooding is possible, but because the storm is moving swiftly, that flood potential is limited at this time.
The storm is currently headed towards the Bahamas.
The NWS said that both a more western track leading to more land impacts, and a further eastern-moving track with less impacts are both "still in the realm of possibilities."
Currently the NWS is predicting an increase in storm rainfall to four inches along the coast, and two to four inches inland, but with the caveat that there is still "considerable uncertainty."
The NWS will have an update this evening at 6 p.m. Check back with My Horry News for updates.
