Tropical Storm Isaias could bring tornadoes, some flooding and structural damage to the Grand Strand.

The storm is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coast of northeast South Carolina Monday night, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Peak impacts for northeast South Carolina are expected this evening into early Tuesday morning. Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday morning as the storm quickly churns north.

Three to five inches of inundation caused by storm surge is forecast in Horry County, particularly at high tide tonight. A storm surge warning currently remains in effect for the county.

Officials said some coastal roads and beach access points could flood due to the storm and beach erosion and some damage and flooding to vulnerable structures and beach erosion are also possible.

The greatest risk for tornadoes exists this evening into tonight. Horry is currently under a tornado watch until 2 a.m.

“These tornadoes could snap/uproot trees, knock down power lines and cause structural damage,” the NWS’ briefing said.

Winds of 55-65 miles per hour (gusts of 70-75 mph) are expected along South Carolina’s northeast coast, and could also cause some scattered power outages, downed trees/large limbs and minor structural damage.

Additionally, Isaias is expected to cause 4-6 inches of rainfall near the storm’s track with isolated amounts up to eight inches.

Some flash flooding is predicted, which could make some roads impassable. There is also potential for minor river flooding in several locations in the northeast part of the state and southeast North Carolina.

