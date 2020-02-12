Everybody who paid tribute to Horry County’s first black police officer Friday talked about his imposing size; they said he had big hands, big feet and an even bigger heart.
Jobe Blain was honored, along with Willard Beaty and Edward Blain Jr., who will all have their names attached to the intersection of Cates Bay Highway and Dirty Branch Road. All three are veterans.
Jobe Blain was noted primarily for his work with Horry County police, while Willard Beaty and Edward Blain Jr. were noted for their World War II military service. None of the men are still living, but the memories of their families and friends remain strong, and sweet.
Ralph Vaught, the second black Horry County police officer, took a stroll down memory lane as he looked back to the 1960s when he first met Jobe Blain and the two were serving in the military together.
Jobe Blain was in the Army before he and Vaught went into the Air Force in Nevada.
When Vaught left the military he went to school to become a radio announcer, but Blain called him encouraging him to come to Conway and try to get a job with Horry County police. Lee Johnson was the chief at that point.
Vaught said he tried unsuccessfully for several years, before the late Sen. James Stevens and Conway attorney Cleveland Stevens became his supporters.
Vaught said Stevens made one call and the HCPD had an opening the very next Monday. That was in 1973 when the department had 13 people.
Vaught remembered, as did others who spoke Friday, including his daughter Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, that Jobe Blain had a reputation for being a notorious driver.
Vaught recalled one emergency when someone had been shot in the head and needed to get to Charleston quickly. Authorities thought an ambulance ride would be too slow, so they called Blain, who picked up the victim and called back to Conway 91 minutes later when he was atop the Cooper River Bridge.
He said he and Blain once picked up a woman who was thumbing by the side of the road in McClellanville. When she got out, he quoted the woman as saying, “Don’t you ever pick me up again.”
He said Blain patrolled Atlantic Beach in a Studebaker. When he arrested suspects, he never handcuffed them. He put them in his car and said simply, “When I get back you better be there.”
They always were, Vaught said.
Anything that happened in black communities back then was assigned to them, so the duo’s territory ranged from Georgetown to Freemont, Atlantic Beach and more.
“The young people today, they have no idea what we had to go through,” he said, adding that they didn’t punch a time clock, and when they asked for a day off, they were told, “I’ll think about it.”
He said one of the important things he learned from Jobe Blain was how to address people. He told him when he saw people on the street to call them by their names, not their nicknames. Vaught said it was good advice and it stuck with him during his policing days.
Vaught said Jobe Blain loved his family and talked about Barbara a lot.
Barbara Parker, daughter of Willard Beaty, said she could talk about all three of the day’s honorees, but she was invited there to talk about her dad.
She was born on Racepath Avenue, but the family later moved to the Sandridge community until Beaty went into the military.
“I’ve never had anybody that could say as much about the military as my dad. Now he would sleep and eat military. That’s what he talked about.”
He lived to be 92-years-old and was able to talk about a downtown hotel, the Jerry Cox Company and the Creel Oil Company, and he remembered where they all were.
He often referred to the older days as “the good life”, but lamented that all of his buddies were gone.
He had so much knowledge of Horry County and he retained it and his children recorded a lot of it and still have it, she said.
“I mean he was a man of a lot of wisdom,” Parker said.
She was very grateful for her father’s honor saying it was something she never dreamed of.
“If you met my dad, you wouldn’t forget him,” she said, adding that he was a gentleman with a sweet personality.
Even when she said something to him that she shouldn’t have said, he replied simply, “…whatever you say Barbara. I’m not going to lose you, you’re my one and only.”
She said he never complained, even when he was sick.
“He was humble,” she said.
She remembered how much he appreciated it when he was given a quilt of valor.
Elder Cedric Blain-Spain was the spokesperson for the family of Edward Blain Jr., whom he referred to as Bishop, saying he lived out the words of Ecclesiastes 9:10, saying, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might,”
He said Blain Jr. left a great legacy and his work still speaks for him today.
He said he had a heart filled with grace and a desire to serve.
“Bishop was the epitome of love,” he said, referring to Matt. 6:24, which says, “No one can serve two masters. Either you will hate the one and love the other, or you will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and money.”
He said Blain Jr. committed himself to living a Godly life at home, at work and in church.
“He didn’t have to say it…it was all over him,” he said.
He believed that no man was an island.
If he had been there Friday, Blain-Spain said he would have said something like this: “Precious people. I alone am not worthy of this honor, but first of all, all the glory goes to God.”
He would have also given credit to other men and women who made Sandridge what it was, and is, and were also worthy of Friday’s honor.
Barbara Blain-Bellamy also paid tribute to her father, Jobe Blain, saying when she first ran for public office in 1992, she knew that many people didn’t know her at all.
That caused her to spend a lot of time knocking on doors.
She quickly learned that nobody cared much about the issues; they were more interested in who she was.
“They all said, ‘If you’re Jobe Blain’s daughter, I’ll vote for you.’…I could have been an ax murderer,” she said.
Blain-Bellamy said she was always proud to be Jobe Blain’s daughter.
“He was huge. People cowered when he was there,” she said.
But, she added, he was a gentle man at home.
She said he was the person she wanted to be like and remembers times when she went into fast food restaurants with him. He talked to the employees, and followed his practice of calling people by their names.
“He’d always came out with extra chicken,” she laughed.
She said her father lived by several philosophies, one of which was, “You get what you give.”
Former Atlantic Beach Mayor Irene Armstrong remembered Jobe Blain when she was young.
“Jobe was the love of my life. The first policeman I ever fell in love with when I saw him at Atlantic Beach,” she said.
Armstrong said she never had the pleasure of working with him, but remembered how he napped every day at the motel that her family ran.
She remembered how he removed his shoes when he napped. Occasionally when he was sleeping, she’d hide his shoes and everybody was forced to scramble to find them.
But one day she took his shoes out of the office. When Blain got a police call her mom and brother sprang in to help him find the missing shoes. When they couldn’t find them her brother retrieved a pair of their father’s shoes, but the police officer couldn’t get his large feet in them.
“He was walking on the heels,” she laughed. “That wasn’t a good day for us.”
She admits now that her childish prank was over the line.
Still, she said, “He’d play with you, and he was filled with joy.”
She remembers that anytime police sought an African American that they thought might have been involved with a crime, they immediately targeted Bucksport, Atlantic Beach and other predominantly-black communities.
One day when they were looking for a suspect, they went to Atlantic Beach with a SWAT team and law enforcement from all divisions, according to Armstong.
She said everybody had to freeze until the search was over, so it was a frightening time for everybody in Atlantic Beach.
“Jobe helped them overcome that fear…He would explain what was going on and help them know that everything was going to be okay,” she said.
The intersection naming was approved by the S.C. Department of Transportation. S.C. Rep. Jeff Johnson created a resolution commemorating the day and presented a copy of it to each family.
Also attending Friday’s event were SCDOT Commissioner Tony Cox, Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner, friends and family of the honorees, several veterans and area policemen, including Conway Police Chief Dale Long.
Gardner told the group gathered in the Horry County Government and Justice Center that he didn’t know any of the three honorees, but it’s been said that if you meet their friends and family, you can know them.
“…so they must have been good men,” he said.
Johnson said he knew Jobe Blain because his father worked for Horry County Police.
He called him a “great guy”.
“He was a big man…when he spoke everybody listened, did what he said,” Johnson said.
He said there couldn’t be a better reason to honor these three men.
“It’s my honor…to let the world know, let the community know what they’ve done for this county, what they’ve done for Conway and the United States,” he said.
Cox said he has had several requests to name roads for people that he just didn’t think deserved it.
But when Orton Bellamy called and mentioned Jobe he told him, “You don’t have to go any farther.”
“He was imposing. He wasn’t afraid to use it when it became necessary,” Cox said.
He said the vote for the intersection naming was unanimous.
“I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than these three,” he said.
