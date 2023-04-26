What lives in the memory of some as Mrs. Fannie’s Field may be the site of six dorm-style buildings to house international students working at the beach.

On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council gave the first of two nods to the project that is planned to be located on about 7.5 acres on the corner of Nance Street and Robert M. Grissom Parkway.

The first phase of the project is for two dorm-style buildings to house 600 students that is expected to be complete by 2025. The other four buildings, each housing about 300 students, are to be complete within six years.

The complex will include recreation areas, about 30 vehicle parking spaces per building, bicycle parking, a bus shelter and stop, and it is to be surrounded by a six-foot fence with 24-hour security. The students will have shared common spaces within the residence halls, a cafeteria and laundry facilities. Each room will have bunk beds and hold four students.

It will be operate year-round to house only international students here working under J-1 and H2B visas, said Shep Guyton speaking on behalf of the investors.

And, the city’s Ken May said, once it receives final approval it cannot be changed without the consent of city council.

“This is what I call a one-trick pony PUD,” May said of the planned unit development. “This is done solely for the sake of the international housing center. If it does over time, for some reason, become something else, they will have to come back before the city for that.”

The property is vacant now. It backs up to several single-family homes across the street from the city’s Mary C. Canty Recreation Center.

The land, owned by Myrtle Beach Farms, is in an historically Black community where Halestine Graham was raised.

“You were elected to serve the citizens of Myrtle Beach but in my opinion, you are serving the investors and developers of Myrtle Beach. And I’m here to tell you, you cannot serve two masters. You will hate the one and love the other,” she told council about her objection to the complex. “It’s no balance for the city of Myrtle Beach and I’m not just talking about in Harlem, the Alley, the Hill, Racepath or Pine Island. I’m talking about the entire community that you list as opportunity zones.