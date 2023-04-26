What lives in the memory of some as Mrs. Fannie’s Field may be the site of six dorm-style buildings to house international students working at the beach.
On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council gave the first of two nods to the project that is planned to be located on about 7.5 acres on the corner of Nance Street and Robert M. Grissom Parkway.
The first phase of the project is for two dorm-style buildings to house 600 students that is expected to be complete by 2025. The other four buildings, each housing about 300 students, are to be complete within six years.
The complex will include recreation areas, about 30 vehicle parking spaces per building, bicycle parking, a bus shelter and stop, and it is to be surrounded by a six-foot fence with 24-hour security. The students will have shared common spaces within the residence halls, a cafeteria and laundry facilities. Each room will have bunk beds and hold four students.
It will be operate year-round to house only international students here working under J-1 and H2B visas, said Shep Guyton speaking on behalf of the investors.
And, the city’s Ken May said, once it receives final approval it cannot be changed without the consent of city council.
“This is what I call a one-trick pony PUD,” May said of the planned unit development. “This is done solely for the sake of the international housing center. If it does over time, for some reason, become something else, they will have to come back before the city for that.”
The property is vacant now. It backs up to several single-family homes across the street from the city’s Mary C. Canty Recreation Center.
The land, owned by Myrtle Beach Farms, is in an historically Black community where Halestine Graham was raised.
“You were elected to serve the citizens of Myrtle Beach but in my opinion, you are serving the investors and developers of Myrtle Beach. And I’m here to tell you, you cannot serve two masters. You will hate the one and love the other,” she told council about her objection to the complex. “It’s no balance for the city of Myrtle Beach and I’m not just talking about in Harlem, the Alley, the Hill, Racepath or Pine Island. I’m talking about the entire community that you list as opportunity zones.
“I say that because you are targeting the least of these and God is not pleased.”
After Graham spoke, a few women with whispers of gray hair lowered their voices to talk about the chickens that used to dart around Mrs. Fannie’s Field, they said was named after Fannie Lewis who operated a store on the property when they were young.
In 2022 the land was assessed for $868,500 by Horry County and annexed into the city last December.
That land is centrally located between the Broadway at the Beach area and the businesses on Ocean Boulevard, investor and businessman Mark Lazarus said.
“The whole thing that we’re doing is providing a solution for our community,” Lazarus said of area hospitality businesses relying on the international students to fill jobs. And, he added, each employer has to provide housing for the students. “I have right now 140 beds that I have to put a deposit for, for 140 J-1 students that will come in this year just for my business.”
Karen Riordan of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the 3,500 international students expected to work on the Grand Strand represent about 4% of the workforce.
For decades, college students from other countries have applied for nonimmigrant work visas from the U.S. State Department. Once their application is accepted, the students are only allowed to come if they have a job with the businesses acting as sponsors. The business owners are responsible for securing housing for the students.
And the housing issue has been a problem in the past, Guyton said.
There have been reports of overcrowded living conditions in two-bedroom apartments and students living in a garage.
“The fact is we are a hospitality driven community, like it or not. With over 20 million visitors, that’s what we are. That’s our bread and butter,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said. “Our businesses rely on these students and, historically, these students have lived in not good conditions here, very unhealthy, unsanitary, unsafe conditions… Our businesses need these students to come here to work. We do not have enough workforce here to cover our hospitality businesses.”
Under the current zoning, property owners Myrtle Beach Farms, or Burroughs & Chapin Company, could chose other uses for the property that could negatively impact the neighborhood. Some of the businesses allowed in the current highway commercial zoning classification include a retail store with 400 parking spaces, a bar and nightclub or grocery store.
Guyton said the dorm-style complex would not negatively impact the neighborhood but would be an asset with stormwater control and add to the city’s tax coffer for neighborhood improvements.
Aside from the bottom-line benefits, Horry County resident Heather Lewis said the residence hall is needed for the students.
“This is a tremendous need in our city. We have needed this for years,” she said. “I hope and pray this is something you guys will pass. We can be that southern hospitality that we are known for and welcome these students and give them an awesome time when they come to work in our tourism industry.”
The city council will have another reading on the ordinance to create the planned unit development and rezone the property allowing for the complex.
