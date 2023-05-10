Brian Babbitt says a plan to build housing for international students working on the Grand Strand is overdue.
Halestine Graham sees it as an effort to gentrify and disenfranchise the historically Black community off Mr. Joe White Avenue.
On Tuesday, the Myrtle Beach City Council approved a special zoning designation to allow developers to build six dorm-style buildings on about 7.5 acres at the corner of Nance Street and Robert M. Grissom Parkway.
The special zoning designation, a planned unit development, allows only for the construction and housing of students working here under J1 or H2B visas.
The first phase of the project, expected to be complete by 2025, is for two dorm-style buildings to house 600 students. The other four buildings, each housing about 300 students, are to be complete within six years.
“This is not something that needs to be built in 2025. This is something that should have been built in 2005,” Babbitt said. “You want to see dirty hotel rooms? Get rid of all the Jamaicans. You want lifeguards? You won’t have them from Poland. You want help at Broadway? Turkey? Romania? Thailand? Pick a country, they have no place to stay.”
Karen Riordan of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has said 3,500 international students are expected to work on the Grand Strand this year and they represent about 4% of the workforce. The students, all here legally under visas, generally work in the hospitality industry.
Mark Lazarus, one of the developers for the $50 million project, said the international students are vital to the Myrtle Beach economy filling jobs that otherwise are vacant. The vacant positions mean longer waits at resort attractions or tables without waitstaff in restaurants leaving tourists’ needs unmet.
“There is not a business in the city right now that is not hurting for labor, bleeding for labor,” councilman John Krajc said, explaining how vital the international workforce is to the local economy.
For decades, college students from other countries have applied for nonimmigrant work visas from the U.S. State Department to work in various locations in America. The students pick the location they would like to work, such as Myrtle Beach. Once their visa application is accepted, the students are allowed to come if they have a job with the businesses acting as sponsors. The business owners are responsible for securing housing for the students.
And the housing issue has been a problem in the past with police reports of too many students in apartments or unsafe housing.
On Tuesday, several people questioned the city council about the location of the project.
Krajc said the project is not the city of Myrtle Beach project. The city was only asked to rezone the land and approve the developers’ plans for the land. The land is owned by Myrtle Beach Farms.
Lazarus said there are other tracts of land owned by Myrtle Beach Farms, or Burroughs & Chapin Company, but those other sites didn’t suit the developers’ needs or there were other plans for the properties. Some of the other property owned by Burroughs & Chapin Company include 35 acres at the old Myrtle Square Mall site between Kings Highway and Oak Street off 27th Avenue North, the 7.6 acres across from the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Oak Street and Myrtle Place or about nine acres off 29th Avenue North across from Broadway at the Beach on Resort Drive.
Graham lives in the Columbia area. But she and family members own property that abuts the land designated for the international student housing project.
“Unfortunately, the people of the city have leaders to seek their own interest. Planning an international residence hall in an historic African American community is not in the interest of the people,” she said. “The bottom line is what you’re doing is an unethical act.”
Councilman Mike Chestnut sees the Tuesday decision and a council decision in late March as different issues though each shares a common thread – a private landowner seeking council approval to change zoning that would allow for a project.
In March, the council rejected a proposal to rezone 15 acres of land in The Market Common that would have allowed the property owner to build 203 rental townhomes and cottages at the corner of Farrow Parkway and Phillis Boulevard. With the rejection, the property is currently zoned for a boutique hotel with about 100 rooms and it is surrounded by an area for future development.
Chestnut said on Tuesday the March rejection was based on a negative impact to the community because of an expected high traffic count.
He said the construction of the dorm-style complex would not increase traffic through the Canal Street neighborhood and the developer is required to make improvements for the neighborhood with stormwater drainage.
Chestnut added the international students will likely have positive interactions in the neighborhood through the nearby city’s parks and at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center.
According to the project plans approved by the city, the dorm-style buildings will be surrounded by a six-foot fence with 24-hour security. The complex will include recreation areas, about 30 vehicle parking spaces per building, bicycle parking and a shelter for those waiting on the bus. The students will have shared common spaces within the buildings, a cafeteria and laundry facilities. Each room will have bunk beds and hold four students.
It will be operated year-round to house only international students here working under J-1 and H2B visas.
Mike and Kathy Winfree work with the city’s International Student Outreach Program acting as a liaison between the students and the city.
“We would like to fill the community with knowledge about these students,” Kathy Winfree said offering to attend any community meeting who have questions about the students.
