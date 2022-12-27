An inmate died at J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Tuesday morning, the Horry County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Officials said no foul play is suspected.
An officer found an inmate unresponsive about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, the release states. Medical personnel determined the inmate died and the coroner's office responded, according to the sheriff's office.
Due to the sheriff's department's protocol, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.
The name of the inmate has not been released by the coroner's office.
