A 53-year-old man died Saturday while in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, authorities said.
He was identified as David Talmadge Jonas from the Conway area.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said in an email that Jonas' death "appears to be natural."
Authorities do not suspect foul play, according to a news release from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.
Myrtle Beach police arrested Jonas and charged him with receiving stolen goods valued at under $2,000. He was booked into the jail on Feb. 7.
An officer found him unresponsive lying on his bunk in his cubicle Saturday morning. Authorities began CPR and called emergency medical workers.
When medical personnel checked Jonas he did not have a pulse. The coroner's office responded and pronounced him deceased.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday morning to determine the cause of death.
In accordance with the HCSO's protocol regarding deaths of inmates in custody, the state Law Enforcement has launched an inquiry into the incident.
