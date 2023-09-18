An inmate in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center died on Saturday, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Monday.
A corrections officer observed an unresponsive inmate in a cell at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. The officer alerted medical personnel, who performed CPR on the inmate. The inmate was transferred to Conway Medical Center and was pronounced dead.
The release states that no foul play is suspected.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the inmate.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is conducting an inquiry into the incident.
