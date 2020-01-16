An Horry County School bus was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Horry County Fire Rescue tweeted the agency joined the S.C. Highway Patrol at the area of Springfield Church Road and East S.C. 9 Business around 2:55 p.m.
Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said a car hit a Daisy Elementary School bus that had 34 students on board.
One student who had been on the bus and three occupants of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with what officials believe are nonlife-threatening injuries.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
