Although Bikefest is officially cancelled this year, local police have secured assistance from state law enforcement for traffic control as local officials expect an increase in visitors for Memorial Day weekend in the Myrtle Beach area.

Myrtle Beach police will re-route traffic beginning Friday to accommodate the surge in motorists. The city does not plan to implement the extended 23-mile traffic loop.

“For safety, pedestrians will be separated from vehicles along five miles of Ocean Blvd, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway,” read a release from the city of Myrtle Beach. “Barriers will be in place to prevent pedestrians from entering the roadway.” Golf carts will not be allowed on Ocean Boulevard.

The release added that officers will divert traffic in congested areas and that South Carolina Highway Patrol will monitor eight intersections from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

“All traffic on Ocean Blvd in Myrtle Beach is one-way, southbound, from 29th Avenue North to South Kings Highway,” a city release said. “Northbound lanes of Ocean Blvd are reserved for emergency vehicles only.”

Requests from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Atlantic Beach Police Department were sent to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources for extra officers through the long weekend.

“We are sending some officers this year, I do not have an exact number,” said David Lucas, DNR's public information coordinator. “Memorial Weekend is a busy weekend for us generally.”

Atlantic Beach City Council voted to cancel the normally crowded event at its March 1 meeting due to safety and business concerns.

“The city council cancelled bikefest back in January or February due to the COVID virus pandemic,” said Benjamin Quattlebaum, Atlantic Beach town manager. “It would not have been safe or economically feasible not knowing what conditions would be like from a pandemic standpoint.”

The measure bars food and retail vending on the city’s main street, knocking out a major component of the yearly festival.

In 2020, it was suspended and eventually cancelled. But this year, a large amount of bikers may come anyway alongside the usual influx of Memorial Day travelers.

“The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau is advising area officials, business owners and employees, and residents that this Memorial Day weekend will bring a heavy volume of visitors to the Grand Strand,” read a statement from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Occupancy rates are estimated to be above 80 percent.”

In 2020, the NAACP sued Myrtle Beach over its decisions to enact traffic restrictions during Bikefest but not Bike Week. A jury upheld the restrictions, determining that although the decision was racially motivated, the city would have acted the same had race not been considered.

The event won’t affect all public safety agencies this weekend.

“We’re working with the police department to coordinate for any events during that time, but it’s business as usual,” said Cpt. Jonathan Evans, public information officer at the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “We have the same amount of people working this weekend as any other weekend.”

Quattlebaum said he was excited for a full return of Bikefest next year.

“We are looking forward to 2022 to be our biggest and best year with two years of having bike fest shut down,” he said.