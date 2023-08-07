A mother was arrested after her newborn infant was abandoned in a bush on Sunday night, according to the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.
“This infant had no clothes, no blanket, lying in the dirt,” said NMBPD Public Information Officer Pat Wilkinson during a press conference Monday afternoon.
The baby, a girl less than a day old, was found in a bush on Live Oak Court in North Myrtle Beach.
Robyn Cain, a resident of the neighborhood, was on her daily walk when she heard what she described to NMBPD officers as animal noises coming from a bush. She picked up the unnamed child and called 911.
When officers arrived, the baby was taken to the hospital and detectives began searching for who abandoned the baby.
Britney Wheatle, a 21-year-old woman, was later arrested and charged with the crime of unlawful conduct toward a child. Bond for Wheatle was set at $10,000 on Monday afternoon.
Wilkinson said there was no evidence of abuse toward the baby, who is in stable condition at Grand Strand Medical Center. It is estimated the baby was there for around an hour, authorities said.
Following the arrest, NMBPD officials want to bring awareness to Daniel’s Law, a law which states that someone who surrenders a newborn child to a “safe haven” (places of worship while staffed, police station, fire station and emergency medical service station) will not be prosecuted. The law protects parents who are surrendering an unharmed infant up to 60 days old from prosecution for the crime of abandoning the child.
“In this case, this is not a Daniel’s Law case. Underneath a bush in the summer of South Carolina is not a safe haven,” Wilkinson said.
Wheatle, a Jamaican student in the United States on a J-1 Visa, may face up to 10 years in prison.
Cain said she had seen Wheatle walking in the neighborhood earlier that day and offered to drive Wheatle, who said she was lost, to Wal-Mart where Wheatle said she worked.
Detectives found Wheatle at that Wal-Mart, and she then confessed to detectives that she abandoned the baby, according to Wilkinson. Wheatle told detectives she gave birth to the baby at an apartment complex nearby and walked to Live Oak Court to abandon the baby.
South Carolina Department of Social Services is also investigating the crime and has taken custody of the child.
