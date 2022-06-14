Incumbent Neil James won the Republican Primary for the District 10 seat on the Horry County Board of Education Tuesday, defeating challenger David Warner by 472 votes, according to unofficial results.

“I’m very appreciative to the voters of District 10 and look forward to continuing to serve them in that capacity on the school board,” James said.

The final results of the District 10 race saw James garner 2,010 votes (57%), with Warner receiving 1,538 votes (43%), unofficial results show. Election officials plan to certify the results Thursday.

With no Democratic opposition for the District 10 seat, James will run unopposed in November. The District 10 seat represents a vast territory that includes Green Sea and part of the Loris area and stretches to S.C. 31.

Appointed to the school board in 2009, James was elected in 2010 and reelected in 2014 and 2018. He also served as interim chairman from May 2018 through January 2019.

James has said his priorities for his next term are to maintain safe, healthy and secure schools as well as to help facilitate loss recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The 59-year-old engineer also values the selection and retention of quality, dedicated and appropriately compensated teachers, as well as outlining a plan for the future of education in the county.

“We’re still in the beginning of the new 2022-23 school year," James said. "So we’ll begin to work on that."

James works as the director of distribution and operations for Santee Cooper.

He said he considers his service on the school board to be “an honor and a calling” and wants to ensure his priorities are part of the vision for Horry County Schools.

“Additionally, I want to represent the concerns of the residents of District 10 and Horry County,” he said.

School board members serve four-year terms and are paid $15,966 per year.