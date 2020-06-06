State Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford, R-Socastee, will face off against political newcomer and fellow Republican Mark Epps in Tuesday’s Republican Primary.
The district includes much of Socastee and parts of Forestbrook and the Myrtle Beach area.
An Horry County native, Crawford is self-employed and has a real estate license. Her husband is Horry County Councilman Cam Crawford.
The Socastee resident currently serves on the House’s ethics and ways and means committees.
She said she’s been honored to work on several issues since being elected to the House in 2012.
“I understand the need and the values of our community,” she said, adding she has a “proven conservative track record.”
Most recently, Crawford has worked to find ways to tackle local flooding issues, specifically in Socastee. Like several of her neighbors in the community, her home flooded in 2018 because of Hurricane Florence, and she has made it her top priority to combat the issue.
Crawford was appointed to serve on the S.C. Floodwater Commission formed by Gov. Henry McMaster tasked at addressing the state’s flooding problems following Florence, and she said officials have studied different avenues.
One idea that’s been discussed is constructing a hydroelectric dam and reservoir on the Pee Dee River to control the amount of water coming into Horry County and then turning that stored water into power.
“‘How do we make water our friend?’” Crawford said. “That’s what Gov. McMaster likes to say a lot, and it’s true.”
Crawford has also been working with county and state officials to secure federal funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for relocating local residents in flood-prone areas.
In particular, she hopes to be able to help folks in neighborhoods such as Rosewood and Bridgecreek whose homes aren’t equipped to handle the effects of major storms as opposed to locals with homes on stilts located directly above the Intracoastal Waterway.
She filed a bill that companions one sponsored by state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet. The bill calls for creating a Resilience Revolving Fund that would provide grants and low-interest loans to assist local governments with buyout programs.
Buyouts allow homeowners to sell their frequently flooded properties to the government. Those homes are then razed and no new construction is allowed on the land.
The bill passed in the Senate, and Crawford has worked to garner funding for the initiative.
If re-elected, Crawford promises to continue her work protecting the Second Amendment and right to life, and she highlighted endorsements from McMaster, the National Rifle Association and the organization South Carolina Citizens for Life.
Crawford said she worked to secure funding for a veterans nursing home in Horry County currently in the works during her time on a budget subcommittee and a domestic violence shelter in Horry County.
She hopes to continue to push for reform regarding taxes, education and homeowners associations, or HOAs.
A bill she sponsored called the Homeowners Association Act was signed into law.
Now, HOAs in the state must follow certain requirements such as having to file a copy of their governance documents with a clerk of court or register of deeds office.
They must also notify homeowners at least 48 hours before a meeting where raising the HOA’s annual budget is decided.
Additionally, the bill established an HOA ombudsman role in the state Department of Consumer Affairs.
Epps
Originally from Rock Hill, Epps moved to Horry County when he was 10 years old.
After graduating from high school, the longtime Socastee resident eventually decided to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served his country for over two decades, and his time in the military took him overseas to Afghanistan and Iraq.
When he returned to the area, Epps said it seemed Socastee was being ignored.
The community has seen multiple major flooding events since 2015, and Epps’ family has experienced flooding twice due to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and roughly two years later because of Hurricane Florence.
One would hear a lot about what was being done to tackle flooding issues around the time of an event or election, but nothing would materialize, he said.
Active in political discussions on social media, Epps was asked to run for office by members of the community. After praying on it, he was compelled to toss his hat into the ring.
“I saw that the community I live in was not being represented how I thought it needed to be, and somebody needed to step up,” Epps said.
He hopes to use his experience in the Army to bring solutions to local problems as a legislator.
“I kind of approach everything from a military standpoint,” he said, “because we never do anything in the Army without a plan.”
As such, Epps said the county must come up with a plan to tackle flooding, work to find funding for one and then implement it.
Additionally, Epps hopes to focus on infrastructure, particularly on improving roads in the region and not just having them resurfaced. Six yearly two-cent state gas tax hikes were approved in 2017 for road improvement, and Epps wants to make sure the money generated is spent effectively.
He’s also looking to help bring a domestic violence shelter to Horry. Epps noted there are nonprofits that can help, but that for a county shelter to become reality, elected officials must do their part.
Homelessness is another issue Epps would focus on if elected, and he highlighted the Horry County’s homeless population.
Not only is assisting the homeless helping those in need, but it could lessen the strain on first responders and reduce the number of local property crimes, Epps said. People experiencing homelessness not being counted on the census is also cause for concern.
“They are people, too. They have needs,” Epps said. “Homelessness is a very complex social problem. It needs to be addressed. The problem is it’s not being addressed.”
As a strong believer in term limits, Epps vows not to stay in office for numerous terms, hoping to accomplish as much as he can in a limited amount of time.
Apart from Epps and Crawford, Libertarian Larry Guy Hammond and Mike Childs of the Alliance Party also filed for the District 68 seat. They will not be on the Republican ballot Tuesday.
