With several candidates announcing a bid for the 7th Congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice will enter a crowded Republican primary field for the first time since the district was established a decade ago.

The unusual competition follows his controversial vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump a week after the Capitol riot, which drew fierce backlash from constituents and a formal censure from the S.C. Republican Party.

“I don’t have any members who are supporting Tom Rice,” Shannon Grady, president of the Horry County Women’s Republican Club, said of the five-term incumbent.

Horry County Republican Party Executive Committee Members Chad Caton and Audrey Hudson reported similar sentiments, as did former HCGOP Chair Dreama Perdue, who said, “To be honest, I think the reason they’re running is the one thing that Tom Rice did when he impeached the president.”

The race has attracted national attention for its political and economic implications: the deep-red district, which carried for Trump in 2016 and 2020, will not only serve as a testing ground for congressional Republicans who supported impeachment — Rice was one of ten — it will select the Washington representative for South Carolina’s fastest growing region and one of its key tourist destinations.

Since receiving Trump’s coveted endorsement in February, State Rep. Russell Fry has widely been considered the most viable challenger.

“Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina, the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2, must be thrown out of office ASAP — and we have just the man to do it (sic),” Trump wrote in a statement. “America First Champion Russell Fry has been a leading fighter on Election Integrity, is pro-life, pro-God, pro-Gun and, very importantly, pro-LOW Taxes.”

Fry was also in attendance at State Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford’s re-election announcement in February, which included Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas. Rice did not attend.