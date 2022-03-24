With several candidates announcing a bid for the 7th Congressional seat, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice will enter a crowded Republican primary field for the first time since the district was established a decade ago.
The unusual competition follows his controversial vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump a week after the Capitol riot, which drew fierce backlash from constituents and a formal censure from the S.C. Republican Party.
“I don’t have any members who are supporting Tom Rice,” Shannon Grady, president of the Horry County Women’s Republican Club, said of the five-term incumbent.
Horry County Republican Party Executive Committee Members Chad Caton and Audrey Hudson reported similar sentiments, as did former HCGOP Chair Dreama Perdue, who said, “To be honest, I think the reason they’re running is the one thing that Tom Rice did when he impeached the president.”
The race has attracted national attention for its political and economic implications: the deep-red district, which carried for Trump in 2016 and 2020, will not only serve as a testing ground for congressional Republicans who supported impeachment — Rice was one of ten — it will select the Washington representative for South Carolina’s fastest growing region and one of its key tourist destinations.
Since receiving Trump’s coveted endorsement in February, State Rep. Russell Fry has widely been considered the most viable challenger.
“Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina, the coward who abandoned his constituents by caving to Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left, and who actually voted against me on Impeachment Hoax #2, must be thrown out of office ASAP — and we have just the man to do it (sic),” Trump wrote in a statement. “America First Champion Russell Fry has been a leading fighter on Election Integrity, is pro-life, pro-God, pro-Gun and, very importantly, pro-LOW Taxes.”
Fry was also in attendance at State Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford’s re-election announcement in February, which included Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas. Rice did not attend.
Fry can tout his 2017-2019 Chairmanship of the House Opioid Abuse Prevention Study Committee, which produced a report recommending, among other things, expanding medication-assisted treatment, improving prescription disposal and allocating settlement funds from lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors to treatment.
The last recommendation came to fruition in November when S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson reached a $26 billion civil settlement with three opioid distributors and a manufacturer. After Myrtle Beach approved its part of the settlement in January, city spokesman Mark Kruea said over $4 million of that money would go towards treatment in the area.
While Fry boasts strong connections and popular initiatives, some note that he offers little in the way of change.
Estimating that “80%” of her club members were “split between between Fry and (Ken) Richardson,” the Horry County Schools Board of Education Chair, Grady said, “Those for Richardson think (Fry) is Tom Rice in a suit.”
In August, Fry told myhorrynews.com that he disagreed with Rice’s vote to raise the federal debt ceiling, saying he supported spending limits and cuts to government spending. But otherwise, the two seem to be in lockstep.
Both support I-73, wan interstate proposal that would link the Myrtle Beach area to I-95 to streamline trade routes, reduce traffic congestion and facilitate storm evacuations. To proceed, I-73 would require funding from state, local and federal bodies.
Rice and Fry generally hew to the mainstream GOP agenda — and share a relationship dating back years.
“He is Tom Rice’s illegitimate political son,” Caton said. “Russell Fry has been under Tom Rice’s wing for a long time.”
Horry County Schools Board Chairman Ken Richardson is also campaigning for Rice's seat. To some, Richardson has appeal as the less establishment-oriented option, though he has courted controversy on the school board.
Richardson has sometimes struggled to balance pandemic-related health measures with demands for a full return to normalcy in the face of an HCGOP that has largely opposed COVID-related restrictions, even in the early days of the pandemic.
He has also garnered widespread criticism for what many see as poor decision-making. In December, he came under fire for installing $5 million plexiglass enclosures around each student's desk in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID without social distancing.
That month, a report in the Post and Courier that month quoted an epidemiologist, an aerosol scientist and scientific paper casting doubt on the efficacy of plexiglass, especially when compared to masks and social distancing. It further noted that Horry County Schools did not have data on plexiglass barriers in other schools throughout the state and thus could not compare their transmission rates to schools without them.
The following month, a Forestbrook Elementary teacher was asked to take down a Facebook video calling the enclosures “prison-like.”
While federal lawmakers wield minimal influence over education policy, operatives said his tenure has left a lasting impression on prospective voters.
But Perdue, who said she was supporting Richardson's congressional campaign, defended his performance.
“He was thinking about the schoolchildren and their safety,” Purdue said. “People are saying he put up the plastic, he did this, he did that — well, he was following the guidelines.”
“I was the chairman of the (Horry County) Republican Party when he ran for (the Horry County Schools) Board of Education, and worked closely with him,” she added. “He can make decisions under pressure.”
Tension with the HCGOP over pandemic restrictions does not appear to have let up in recent months.
In December, HCGOP State Rep. Tracy “Beanz” Diaz slammed Richardson for what she viewed as a tepid response to an S.C Dept. of Education jingle contest, which would donate a $10,000 arts grant to the school with the best COVID vaccine promotion.
“I reached out to Ken Richardson immediately, who is the chair of the school board here in Horry County, and he was angry and said, ‘Horry County Schools will not be participating in this program,’” Diaz said at the HCGOP’s December meeting. “He said he was going to write a letter to all the schools and let them know they’re not to promote this, talk about it in the classroom or encourage any of their students to participate in it.
“And then he said, ‘You know what, actually we haven’t really gotten any complaints about this so we’re just going to respond to each person if we get a complaint and tell them that,’” she continued. “I really don’t think that’s good enough.”
At least three other candidates have announced an intention to challenge Rice: former Myrtle Beach Mayor Mark McBride, Jeanette Spurlock and Barbara Arthur.
McBride, who was mayor from 1998 to 2006, is the most experienced. However, he hasn’t held elected office since losing to John Rhodes despite running for several other seats. (He ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2004; Myrtle Beach city council in 2015; Myrtle Beach mayor in 2017; and state senate in 2020.)
According to the Post and Courier, while mayor, McBride requested assistance from the National Guard during Black Bike Week and opposed a gay bar trying to open downtown. He also established the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation. His eventful mayorship was documented extensively in the book “Banana Republic: A Year in the Heart of Myrtle Beach.”
By contrast, Spurlock and Arthur are newcomers. Caton, who has done work with Spurlock but has not endorsed her, said she was a “longtime friend of the Republican Party.” She recently co-organized a donation drive for truckers protesting Canada’s vaccine mandate, in which Caton and HCGOP Chair Roger Slagle participated.
On her website, Spurlock aligns herself with the standard Republican agenda, listing support of gun rights and voter ID requirements, as well as opposition to abortion. Notably, she calls herself “Anti-Political Establishment.”
For her part, Arthur’s website invokes her heritage. “As a Cuban-American, I will fight hard against socialism because my family was ravaged by Castro’s communist regime,” it reads. “For me, this is personal.” Her platform is similarly in line with the party mainstream, excluding her support for term-limits. She doesn’t specify what the term-limit should be, but calls to amend the constitution via convention.
As the primary approaches, Rice has been promoting his efforts to secure disaster relief for the district and his position on a House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee.
“Traditionally, Republicans don’t run on spending,” Hudson said. “But you can’t just bring nothing home. We pay federal dollars, we want a return on investment.”
It is unclear how much support this will shore up. Candidates are likely to agree on storm relief due to the region's susceptibility to natural disasters, and subcommittees are largely tasked with preliminary processes, rather than drafting legislation.
But for all the uphill battles he faces, few interviewed were willing to write off Rice’s prospects entirely.
“Tom Rice has had that seat every year since it was created and I think people are just ready for new representation,” Hudson said. “My guess is that it will be a runoff between Tom Rice and Russell.”
For her part, Perdue said Rice “shot himself in the foot with the impeachment vote,” but added that he still could retain his seat.
“There is a chance he can win,” she said. “He made a huge mistake, but that’s where we are.”
