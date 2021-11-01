All active Horry County Schools employees will be seeing a bonus this year from the district before Thanksgiving, in gratitude for their dedicated service to the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We, the administration and board we are in total agreement with one thing for sure. Our employees have gone above and beyond to deal with all the things that have come along with this pandemic environment,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey. “I can’t pick out a single group of employees because so many people have pitched in to deal with the pandemic.”

The full-time employees will pocket $750 and the part-time, substitutes, and positive pay employees meeting the criteria will pocket $375, after taxes.

The board voted 8-2 in favor of the bonus, with District 4 member David Cox and Vice Chair Neil James voting against the motion. District 5 member Howard Barnard was absent.

The bonuses total $7.4 million and will come from the general fund balance.

“We are talking about all Horry County Schools employees,” Maxey said.

The criteria for receiving the bonus include regular employees (full- and part-time) who have received a professional contract or statement of employment for the 2021-2022 school year, and those eligible regular full- and part-time employees must have completed the new hire process as of October 29, 2021.

Eligible substitutes and positive pay employees must have worked 25% of the available instructional days since August 17, 2021.

Maxey said that from preparing lunches, delivering those lunches, cleaning schools, contact tracing, to things like staying after hours to check bus videos or making sure surfaces are sanitized, the district wanted to show their gratitude.

