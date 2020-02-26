Improving communication in Surfside Beach

Surfside Beach officials want to help the community’s residents stay informed, but town leaders are still working to determine how to do so.
“We need to get information out to our residents on what we’re doing and what’s going on,” Mayor Bob Hellyer said during Tuesday’s town council meeting, “and we’re not doing it right now.”
Hellyer said he wanted to discuss public information as Facebook isn’t an appropriate platform for conducting town business or to be involved with as an elected official.
The mayor noted the town has its own Facebook page and website. While the town has regularly published a newsletter, he said, one hasn’t been issued since last year.
“Information needs to be given out,” Hellyer said. “Like I’ve always said, in absence of information people are going to make up a rumor.”
Hellyer said he’s spoken with the town’s administrator about the issue. One idea that’s been discussed is hiring a public information officer.
However, officials aren’t sure if the town has enough money available to hire such a spokesperson.
Councilwoman Cindy Keating said she feels the town should address the matter from a broader perspective and examine its vision for the community.
“How we want to brand ourselves, how we want to market ourselves,” she said. “What can we do to actually demonstrate we are ‘The Family Beach?’”
She said the town could organize a communication committee to look at funds available for initiatives. Another idea is partnering with a sister city so the town can advertise with its chamber of commerce.
Keating and councilman Michael Drake highlighted the fact the town shells out thousands each year to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
The town’s budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year includes allotting $183,000 to the Chamber. That money comes from the accommodations tax in which 30% must be used for tourism advertising and promotion.
“I’d like to give that … back to the town and then let’s hire somebody,” Drake said. “Let’s do it ourselves.”
Additionally, Keating noted the town has allocated accommodations tax funds to Champion Autism Network through awarding grants. Surfside Beach has been touted as the world’s first autism-friendly travel destination and the nonprofit’s executive director Becky Large has said the money can be used to promote and advertise the town as such and attract tourist families.
“I think we can spend that money more wisely,” Keating said of the funds being allocated to the Chamber and nonprofit, “and I’m not sure we’re getting value out of that money we’re spending.”
Keating added that Facebook is both “a blessing and a curse.”
“But it’s today’s world,” she said.
Councilman David Pellegrino said the council should discuss the issue further at its upcoming budget meeting.
He believes the town needs to assign someone on its staff to work on the town website and use the site to market the community.
“Our website is archaic,” he said.
Pellegrino also said information provided by the town should be released through its website.
“Social media is fine for conversation back and forth, but when someone wants to go and get actual official town information it should be on the website,” he said.
Councilman Paul Holder said the council should make both short- and long-term decisions on public information.
The council agreed to hold a workshop at a later date to further discuss the matter.
