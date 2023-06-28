Definitions are the key for a piece of Myrtle Beach’s Broadway Street.
The Myrtle Beach City Council gave the first of two nods to an ordinance distinguishing private events and event spaces from banquet halls as well as limiting the number of people if event spaces open on Broadway Street.
“We have a severe lack of event space in this city, and this is positive activation,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune. “That’s what we want, you know. We can’t control how everybody acts at every event, but I think this is a well written ordinance and it gives us the controls that we need.”
The section of Broadway Street specified in the ordinance is from 6th Avenue North to the center line of Withers Swash just past Collins Street. It is the only section in the city zoned C7, which is a downtown commercial mixed-use area.
The ordinance states event spaces are to be for private gatherings of no more than 70 people. The events are not to be open to the general public and cannot operate from midnight to 6 a.m.
Private events, as defined by the ordinance, are such things as weddings, birthday parties, reunions, club meetings and corporate events. It excludes “raves, dance parties, events that mimic nightclub environments and/or have loud music, overcrowding, and/or other events with potentially disruptive behavior.”
It also excludes events that have a cover charge, accept donations or have a promoter soliciting public attendance.
The difference between an event space and a banquet hall, according to the ordinance, is a banquet hall has to have a full-service kitchen operated by the facility while an event space doesn’t have to have a kitchen.
The event space may include alcohol and catered food as part of its offerings, the ordinance states.
The state Department of Revenue governs special event beer and wine permits.
“This permit would authorize the sale of beer or wine at a special event for consumption on the licensed premises. The special events alcoholic liquors license is issued to nonprofit organizations only,” the ordinance states.
Ken May of the city’s planning and zoning department said the ordinance is designed to give the city more control with enforcement by clarifying what specific uses are allowed in the small district tucked beside the Arts and Innovation District.
He said the two districts allow for different uses because the C7 district on Broadway Street is tucked between residential areas whereas the Arts and Innovation District is not.
He told the council if someone is violating the ordinance, the police department could be called to “shut it down” and the operator may have to fight the issue in court.
“That’s where the real teeth in this ordinance come into play is in the definitions,” May told the council on Tuesday morning. “The ordinance itself is not really the deterrent because people are going to do what they want to do irregardless of what the rules and regulations say. The true deterrent is our ability to enforce it once that violation occurs.”
May said the planning commission arrived at limiting the number of people to 70 because it surveyed its own conference room in the city services building and decided that was enough room to allow for an event.
The city services building is located off Oak Street and is not in the C7 district.
“That’s a big enough space if you’re going to have a small venue type thing,” he said. “That’s more than enough space for that. So, that’s how that 70 number kind of came out of the air is that that’s the occupancy of our conference room over there in the city services.”
May added if a building’s occupancy is set at 100 people by the fire marshal, it would still be limited to 70 within the C7 district when hosting an event. He said the limit is similar to what the city did with limiting oceanfront bars to 150 people even if they had enough room for a larger capacity.
