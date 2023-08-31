Tropical Storm Idalia has moved off the coast of the Carolinas Thursday morning, leaving behind coastal flooding and causing a possible tornado on the Grand Strand.
Horry County remains under a tropical storm warning and flood warning until early afternoon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue reports a possible tornado touched down just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Idalia moved across the area.
Damage was reported in the area of 53rd Avenue North, up to the Point, officials said. Two homes have structural roof damage.
The area can expect a rainy day ahead, with skies forecast to clear by Thursday evening. Today's high in the Myrtle Beach area is 81 degrees, with a low of 64, the NWS reports.
Forecasters also warn of a high risk of rip currents.
Inland, moderate flooding is forecast for the Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry, according to the National Weather Service.
The aftermath of Idalia in North Myrtle Beach. Photo by S.T. Cardinal/tommy.cardinal@myhorrynews.com
The aftermath of Idalia in North Myrtle Beach. Officials are investigating a potential tornado near 53rd Avenue North. Photo by S.T. Cardinal/tommy.cardinal@myhorrynews.com
The aftermath of Idalia in North Myrtle Beach. Officials are investigating a potential tornado near 53rd Avenue North. Photo by S.T. Cardinal/tommy.cardinal@myhorrynews.com
The aftermath of Idalia in North Myrtle Beach. Officials are investigating a potential tornado near 53rd Avenue North. Photo by S.T. Cardinal/tommy.cardinal@myhorrynews.com
The aftermath of Idalia in North Myrtle Beach. Officials are investigating a potential tornado near 53rd Avenue North. Photo by S.T. Cardinal/tommy.cardinal@myhorrynews.com
