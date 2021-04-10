The victim in a March shooting at Donny's Saloon in Myrtle Beach has died, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Jas'sier Wilson, 26, of Surfside Beach, died on April 2 from injuries related to the shooting, Willard said.
The shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on March 25 at Donny's Saloon on 3rd Avenue South, according to Willard. Wilson was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died a week later.
So far, Myrtle Beach police have four people in custody related to the shooting.
The department said that staff at Donny’s did not call police or treat the victim after the shooting, and tried to clean up the crime scene, including mopping the floor and taking shell casings to hinder the investigation.
Police said Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach, Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach and Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach are all charged with obstruction of justice.
Police said others would also face charges in connection to the murder and for obstructing an officer's investigation.
