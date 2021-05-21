From the front porch of her Buck Hill Drive house, Yana Mintz watched a small plane drift even with the pines.
She immediately called 911.
“I knew something was wrong,” said Mintz, who often watches planes buzz over her Socastee home just a few miles from Myrtle Beach International Airport. “And then you just seen it keep dropping. … It was going down. You could tell. … I just said, ‘Oh my God, no.’"
Neighbors described hearing a loud boom and seeing large cloud of thick smoke when the plane crashed along Socastee Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. Friday. The Horry County Coroner's Office confirmed that one person died in the crash, which happened at 3833 Socastee Boulevard.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told myhorrynews.com's news partner WMBF that the plane, a twin-engine Piper PA-31, had left Myrtle Beach International and was heading to Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach. The pilot, who was the only person in the plane, was trying to return to the Myrtle Beach airport when the plane crashed in a field. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.
Sara Ortega feared the worst. She works at a nearby hair salon but had stopped by her boyfriend’s garage to hang out while he worked on his Jeep. They also heard a plane flying low.
“Before we could think about what it was doing, we heard the sound,” she said. “Honestly, it sounded like ‘Star Wars.’ It went into hyper-drive or something. We just started running.”
She called 911, too.
Still on the phone with a dispatcher, Mintz dashed to the end of her street, which stops at Socastee Boulevard. There she saw the smoldering remnants of the plane spread across a vacant lot on the other side of the highway. Mintz and several onlookers ran to the plane to see if anyone needed help. A dispatcher kept asking what they could see. No one could spot any people.
“I remember standing there just like in shock, shaking, and all I could say is ‘Where is the rest of it? Where is the rest of it?’” Ortega said. “It didn’t look like that could be the whole thing.”
As they searched around the mangled plane, Ortega said her boyfriend told her he smelled gasoline. He grabbed her elbow and urged her to move. She was reluctant, still wanting to search for survivors.
But her boyfriend was right.
“It just burst into flames,” Ortega said.
Then the plane exploded.
The force of the explosion knocked Mintz back. In the process, she gashed her right arm. Her daughter’s boyfriend pulled her to the other side of the field. She didn't know she was hurt until someone pointed out her bloodied arm.
“I ain’t worried about my arm,” Mintz said. “I’m worried about who’s over there."
“It’s just horrible,” Ortega said.
Firefighters and police flooded the scene, closing down Socastee Boulevard.
"I just knelt down over there and prayed when they picked me back up," Mintz said. "That’s all you could do.”
Before Friday afternoon, the two women had never met. They hugged as firefighters doused the rubble.
“I’m glad you’re OK,” Ortega said.
As emergency crews cordoned off the field, neighbors and onlookers lined the sidewalk, trying to make sense of what had just happened.
Loren Deweese heard the plan fly over him when he was riding his motorcycle down U.S. 17 Bypass. When he pulled up to the crash site on his yellow Suzuki, he saw the flames.
“It was pretty horrible,” he said. “It was in flames, I guess, until it hit the gas. Then it really blew up.”
Summer Mason, whose mother lives nearby, said she could make out a two-door white plane when she arrived.
“When I come running up the road, I could still see the doors. … but as I’ve been standing here, it just singed all the way up.”
Carrie Clark was at a nearby convenience store when she heard the loud boom. Shortly after that, she saw firetrucks "flying down the road."
"We followed them and we could see the smoke," Clark said. "It was thick."
But for those who got close to the plane, the horror of the moment was jarring.
"That’s the hardest thing because you seen it happening," Mintz said. "And you knew once it hit they weren’t going to survive. There’s no way."
