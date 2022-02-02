Frances Morris never imagined that she would live 100 years.
This week, she’s celebrating her 100th birthday with cake — most likely multiple times throughout the week because of such a special occasion.
“I just want to have a good time,” she said. “I like to go out to eat.”
A resident of Anderson Oaks Assisted Living in Conway, Morris said she has no secrets to living a long life, but her mother’s side of the family has a history of longevity.
Morris’s career was spent working as a secretary at a junior high school on Long Island before retiring to the Myrtle Beach area. She has lived in the area for more than 30 years, and her love for seafood was one of the reasons she and her late husband Robert moved here.
Morris’s father serviced typewriters at the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base — another connection she had to the Grand Strand. Her mother, who was from a French family, and father met working in a bank.
“My dad was strictly Southern Baptist,” she said. “There was quite a combination there.”
Morris’s husband served in the U.S. Army transportation corps in both World War II and the Korean War. Months before he was deployed, the two met while Frances Morris was part of a dance group called the Bombardiers. The young couple got married after about nine months of dating. And ten days after they both said “I do,” Robert Morris was deployed.
“We thought it would be six months, but he was gone for two years,” Frances Morris said. “We wrote letters.”
Robert Morris finally returned to the United States, but the couple was not yet ready to have children.
“We didn’t want to have children right away, we wanted to enjoy each other,” she said. “After we had our first [child], we were so pleased.”
Frances Morris is the mother of four children: Robert Jr., Dianne, Maria and David.
“She was a loving and great mom. Both of my parents made sacrifices,” her son Robert Morris Jr. said.
Frances Morris enjoys time at the beach and she and her husband liked to go sailing.
“She and my father spent as much time as they could there, looking for sharks’ teeth,” Robert Morris Jr. said. “They always did things together.”
Frances Morris plans to spend her birthday Thursday with her four children, which will, of course, include a trip out to eat.
