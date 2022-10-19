For 13 years, Brittanee Drexel's family searched for answers.

What happened to their teenage daughter? Why did she disappear?

Finally, this year, the family learned the tragic truth. And on Wednesday, the 17-year-old's killer was sentenced to life in prison.

Raymond Moody, 62, pleaded guilty to the murder, rape and kidnapping of Drexel, the New York teenager who went missing while on vacation in Myrtle Beach in 2009.

“I was a monster,” Moody said as he addressed the courtroom. “I was a monster then and I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s life.”

Drexel’s remains were discovered in May in a wooded area of Georgetown County. 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson told the courtroom that Moody led law enforcement to where he had left the teen's body after raping and strangling her.

Drexel’s adoptive father Chad Drexel, along with her mother Dawn Pleckan, her younger brother, Camdyn Drexel, and her grandmother, Carol Wagner, all spoke at the hearing. Wagner read a statement written by Brittanee Drexel’s younger sister, Myrissa Drexel.

“I hope you are haunted by what you did to her,” Pleckan said. “You are a serial rapist and a child predator. You should be ashamed of your actions … my daughter was feisty, she fought for her life. We now know that she scratched the hell out of your head, face and neck. You will forever carry the scars of what my daughter did to you.”

Moody told law enforcement that Drexel got into his vehicle willingly after he approached her asking if she wanted to “party,” Hixon said. There is no evidence to support nor reject Moody’s version of events.

“Mr. Moody says he did not form the intent to hurt her,” Hixson said. “Mr. Moody did say that he hoped that during the course of the use of marijuana that maybe some voluntary sexual activity may occur. … Mr. Moody recalls that he compelled her to remove all of her clothing and then sexually assaulted her with force and threats of violence at that point in time.