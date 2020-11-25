A Conway city councilman has been deemed to be qualified and has been nominated to become a circuit judge for the at-large Seat 12.
Alex Hyman is one of only three people who applied for the job to remain in contention for the appointment that originally included a field of 17 candidates.
The first step in the process allowed members of the S.C. Bar to give their opinions about what kind of judges they think the candidates would make. The next step was allowing the Pee Dee Citizens Committee the same opportunity, followed by interviews with the S.C. Bar and the Bar’s Judicial Qualifications Committee.
The Judicial Merit Selection Committee interviewed the candidates this past week and released its findings Friday.
S.C. Senator Luke Rankin, R-33, is chairman of that committee and S.C. Senator Ronnie Sabb, D-32, is also a member of the committee. Both are members of the Horry County Legislative Delegation.
The Judicial Merit Selection Committee sends up to three nominations of qualified candidates to the S.C. General Assembly or they can turn down the entire slate.
The final step in the process is a vote by the S.C. General Assembly in a joint session. That will come Feb. 3, 2021.
The final screening report comes out at noon on Jan. 19, 2021. Until then, judicial candidates cannot lobby their legislators or campaign for the job in any way.
That will all change Jan. 19 when they and their supporters are able to seek legislative support.
“I’m certainly excited and humbled that I was found to be qualified, that I’m in the top three,” Hymans said Tuesday.
He calls this the quiet time when he must be careful to abide by all ethical standards that forbid candidates from pursuing the job.
But when the time comes, he said, “I certainly am looking forward to working hard…I’m certainly going to work my hardest to win the election.
Hyman’s two competitors for Seat 12 are H. Steven DeBerry IV of Pamplico and the Hon. Dale E. Van Slambrook of Goose Creek.
Hyman has served less than one year of his four-year term on the Conway City Council. If he wins the judge’s position, he doesn’t foresee being seated until at least June when he will be forced to resign his position on city council.
State law calls for a special election to be held 13 weeks after a vacancy occurs.
When Hyman first applied for the judge’s position, he said he had no idea that there would be another chance for a judgeship this soon because vacancies are rare.
This is his second try at becoming a judge. He withdrew from his first effort when he learned that he wasn’t eligible because he was serving on the Pee Dee Citizens Committee, made up of attorneys and citizens in Horry, Georgetown, Florence and Marion. Although he had already recused himself from that committee’s voting he learned that he was required to wait a year after he left the committee before he could pursue a judgeship. He dropped out of that race before going through the screening process.
At 40, he thinks he’s one of the youngest judicial candidates to get the nod of the committee and believes it’s unusual for someone to be deemed qualified and nominated on his or her first try.
At the time that Hyman applied for the job, he said, “Quite honestly, I didn’t think there would be another opening from six to eight years. I didn’t think there would be this opportunity.”
If he is elected to the judgeship, his office will be in Horry-Georgetown counties where there are only two resident judges now, but where the caseload equals those in larger areas including Columbia, Charleston and Greenville.
Hyman is convinced that this area needs another judge.
A son of retired circuit judge Larry Hyman, Alex Hyman graduated from the University of South Carolina where he was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. While at USC, he worked as a staff intern for Governor Jim Hodges. He graduated from the William H. Bowers School of Law at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. While there he worked with the Pulaski County Public Defender. After law school, he worked as a law clerk with Circuit Judge Edward Cottingham. He began working with his father at his Conway law office after leaving his clerkship and took over his father’s practice in 2008 when his father became a circuit judge.
He has been active in community service in Conway, serving on the Conway Planning Commission, the Land Use Development Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals and as that board’s chairman. He has served the Waccamaw Sertoma Club as a board member and president.
Judges must be United States citizens between the ages of 32 and 72, residents of the state for at least five years and licensed attorneys for at least eight years.
