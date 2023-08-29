Hurricane Idalia is currently in the Gulf of Mexico, headed for the coast of Florida and is on track to bring impacts to the Myrtle Beach area beginning Wednesday.
Coastal Horry County is currently under a tropical storm warning as of Tuesday evening.
Current predictions show Hurricane Idalia making landfall along the west coast of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane, traveling through Florida, over Georgia and South Carolina before heading into the Atlantic Ocean.
Tuesday afternoon update
Both Horry County Council have the ConwayCity Council have declared a state of emergency during special meetings Tuesday afternoon following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster declaring a state of emergency for South Carolina.
Randy Webster, assistant county administrator of public safety, said to expect flash flooding in low-lying areas as well as wind gusts up to 50 mph overnight Wednesday. He said a main concern is flooding in Garden City, Cherry Grove and near swashes.
The area could see a one to three foot storm surge.
The county has extra barricades in the event of flooding in Garden City and has extra staff in place if roadways flood, Webster said.
A temporary shelter will be open at the South Strand Recreation Center for Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, he said.
County offices will remain open Wednesday, though events after 5 p.m. might be canceled. County officials are expected to make a decision Wednesday about any closures on Thursday.
Calling it a quick-moving storm, Webster said it is expected to begin subsiding Thursday.
The city of North Myrtle Beach has not declared a state of emergency, according to NMB spokesperson Ryan Fabbri.
The city is also not planning on any road closures at this time. Fabbri said the main concern for the North Myrtle Beach area is coastal flooding since the storm will be coinciding with king tides.
City employees have been performing debris removal and are considering preventative measures for coastal flooding, which may be enacted by the public works director if deemed necessary, Fabbri said.
Horry County Schools will close all facilities Thursday for an eLearning day, the district announced Tuesday afternoon. Thursday will not have to be made up since HCS is approved as an eLearning district.
All athletic and extracurricular competitions for Wednesday and Thursday are canceled. Practice events may continue on Wednesday after school if weather conditions permit.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College will close Thursday and classes — as well as online classes, internships, field trips and clinicals — are canceled.
Hurricane Idalia has also canceled the fourth round of the Myrtle Beach World Am. Here's how organizers are adjusting.
Conway officials are set to hold a meeting at 4 p.m. Crews have been working since Monday morning cleaning stormwater outfalls to ensure the smooth flow of water, and taking other steps in advance of expected heavy rains and possible flash flooding.
“We are ready. We take our preparations seriously, and ask our residents to do the same,” Conway Public Information Officer June Wood said.
She said residents are asked to clear their yards of debris in advance of the storm, to monitor the weather, and to stay inside if conditions are bad. She reminded motorists not to drive through standing water if flooding, or go around barricades. Homeowners should beware of loose limbs and unsturdy trees.
Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said the city isn’t expecting problems, but it’s "preparing for the worst.” Crews have gassed up equipment, generators have been tested and all workers are on standby.
Parts of Loris are prone to flooding, but Harrelson said city workers have been cleaning ditches and culverts in preparation.
"We have been taking the necessary precautions to make sure that water can move freely,” he said. “But we don’t expect to see any flooding.”
At the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority, which provides water and sewage service to a large portion of Horry County, officials and workers have been preparing for a storm — a process that’s been underway since the start of hurricane season.
Generators have been tested in the event of a power outage. Water and sewage treatment chemicals are well-stocked at all GSWSA plants. Plans are in place to deal with increased sewage flows if heavy rains develop as expected. And the agency has touched base with emergency management officials, among other steps.
“We’re absolutely in storm preparation mode,” said GSWSA Executive Director Christy Everett.
Tuesday morning update
Meteorologist Mark Bacon with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said impacts in Horry County will begin at around midnight Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
On the beaches, it is currently estimated that winds will be around 30 miles per hour, with 40 mile per hour gusts.
Inland, winds should be less severe with 20 mile per hour winds and 30 mile per hour gusts.
There is an expected rainfall amount of four to six inches around the county. In some areas, there will be up to eight inches, Bacon said.
There is already a high rip current risk due to Hurricane Franklin, which is in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda and is not expected to move toward the United States coast. The rip tide risk will continue as Hurricane Idalia makes its way closer to the Grand Strand.
In addition to the impacts from the storm, tide tables show king tides through Thursday.
The 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center shows that there could be a peak storm surge of three feet in the Grand Strand area. There is also a moderate (higher than 40% but less than 70%) risk of flash flooding throughout the coast of South Carolina, according to the update.
City of Myrtle Beach officials are watching the storm progress as of Tuesday morning, said city spokesperson Mark Kruea.
City workers are making sure storm drains are clear and removing trash cans and other objects that may blow around off the beach. Kruea said city officials plan to have an internal meeting about the storm later Tuesday.
City of North Myrtle Beach officials said the primary concern from Hurricane Idalia for the area is heavy rainfall and flooding. The city issued a statement stating "due to King Tides this week, areas along the coast should pay close attention to high-tide cycles.”
Surfside Beach town administrator Gerald Vincent said town departments are securing items in case of strong winds.
Vincent said the town is following the county's directions, and he received a call Tuesday morning from county emergency officials who informed him the governor will declare a state of emergency for coastal counties at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Horry County’s emergency management department has moved into OPCON 2 as of Tuesday morning, a level 2 operating condition which means the county is operating in a “heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented.” OPCON 1 signifies the most severe scenarios.
Horry County officials recommend that citizens prepare by surveying property to mitigate for potential flooding by making sure storm drains are free of debris, bringing in yard decorations and anything that could be taken by wind gusts, avoiding flooded roadways and continually monitoring local media and the National Hurricane Center to stay up to date on forecasts.
