As Hurricane Idalia moves through South Carolina, Horry County is under a tropical storm warning, a tornado watch and a coastal flood warning.
Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida's west coast just before 8 a.m.
The storm was briefly a Category 4 with 130 mile per hour winds before making landfall as a strong Category 3 hurricane. The storm is moving through South Carolina before heading into the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say.
Afternoon update
As of 8 p.m. Idalia has been downgraded to a tropical storm with maximum wind speeds of 65 mph. The storm is now in South Carolina about 60 miles west of Charleston and moving northeast at a speed of 21 mph. NWS states that that course and speed is expected to continue through the night.
Horry County and the city of Conway have declared states of emergency.
Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Loris have not declared states of emergency.
The National Weather Service states that the main impact northeast South Carolina will feel will be from rain and flooding.
NWS meteorologist Rachel Zouzias said the storm is expected to begin impacting Horry County at around midnight to 2 a.m. Wind speeds are expected to be 40 to 50 miles per hour with gusts at 55 miles per hour, Zouzias said.
A tornado watch was issued for Horry County, signifying that a few tornadoes are likely, especially near the coast, according to NWS. The watch is effective until 10 p.m.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 tornado advisory in the area. On the five-tier scale, level three is described as an "enhanced" risk by Zouzias and NWS writes that the situation is "favorable" for tornados to form.
Morning update
Power outages are expected across the state, and Santee Cooper is in operational condition 2 or "OpCon" 2. This is an enhanced awareness status that means a threat to Santee Cooper's electric system is imminent, but effects are "limited or still uncertain," according to a press release.
“Our equipment is lined up, our vehicles are ready, and we are finalizing details to be sure we can respond to outages as soon as we safely can,” Jimmy Staton, President and CEO of Santee Cooper said in the release.
Horry County emergency management urges residents to call the power companies, not 911, to report outages.
According to an Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson, road closures are not planned but are highly likely to occur. HCFR urges residents to respect signs indicating road closures as ignoring them can put you and your vehicle in danger. Horry County's Emergency Management Department is recommending residents do not drive overnight.
City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea said road closures are not planned unless a road is flooded. Kruea said Myrtle Beach looks to be on the "good side of the storm," but that residents should still expect heavy rain and tropical storm force winds and urged residents to bring in any yard items that could blow away.
Myrtle Beach facilities closed at 4 p.m. and will reopen at 8 a.m. tomorrow.
Horry County government facilities and government offices will close at 5 p.m. and reopen at 10 am. tomorrow.
North Myrtle Beach announced that the City's Park and Sports Complex off of Robert Edge Parkway will close at 5 p.m. today and will reopen on Thursday when it is deemed safe to do so.
Coastal Carolina University is transitioning to online instruction at 2 p.m. today and continue on Thursday according to a press release. Hicks and UP dining halls will stay open until 8 p.m. The release states that some campus operations will resume on Thursday at 5 p.m. and normal operations should resume on Friday.
Horry Georgetown Technical College is closing at 3 p.m. and will remain closed on Thursday, reopening Friday.
Horry County Schools are closing all facilities on Thursday and are having a virtual school day. Thursday will not have to be made up since HCS is approved as an eLearning district.
The Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority announced that buses will operate until 8 p.m. in Horry County and service is expected to resume at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
National Weather Service warns folks about high rip currents through Thursday evening.
Double red flags have been issued for the beaches in the city of Myrtle Beach. Double red flags signify that no swimming is allowed and the water is closed to the public.
The county will be under a flood warning after 2 p.m. today.
A coastal flood warning will be in effect after 5 p.m. today and a high surf advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. today through 8 p.m. Thursday.
Storm surge impacts are estimated at one to three feet. Although the storm is coinciding with king tide, the storm will luckily arrive around the time of low tide, which is at around 2 a.m., Zouzias said. Residents should plan for storm surge flooding of greater than one foot.
Rainfall is expected to be around three to four inches along the Myrtle Beach coast but will be heavier inland, Zouzias said. Inland, however, rainfall is expected to be more severe. Florence is expected to get 8-10 inches, so inland Horry County residents in floodplains should be prepared.
There are no plans by Horry County or local municipalities to distribute sandbags, but Florence County and the cities of Hartsville and Georgetown were distributing sandbags yesterday, according to WMBF, My Horry News' news partner.
The City of Loris' Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works Department are on standby ready to respond to any issues, according to city administrator Clay Young. The two main concerns for Loris are flooding and downed trees, according to Young. City offices are closing at 5 p.m. and mostly likely reopening at 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Trash pickup for Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach scheduled for Thursday will instead occur on Friday for both municipalities.
The storm should move off the east coast by Thursday, followed by a Labor Day weekend with sunshine.
Key updates from Tuesday:
- Horry County Schools will have a virtual day Thursday
- Horry-Georgetown Technical College will be closed Thursday
- Horry County and Conway declared a state of emergency
