A tropical storm warning is in effect for Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach as a downgraded Hurricane Ian is expected to bring rain, winds and potential flooding to South Carolina, according to the National Weather Service.
The Category 4 hurricane is set to make landfall on the western Florida coast Wednesday before it could travel across the state and into the Atlantic. Ian is less than 40 miles west/northwest of Fort Myers, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is traveling 9 mph, with maximum winds of 155 mph.
Heavy rainfall Friday through Saturday is expected for the Horry County area, according to the National Weather Service. Storm surge, flooding rain and isolated tornadoes are also possible. Depending on the particular area, Horry County could see between four to eight inches of rain.
Horry County Council has declared a state of emergency for the area to go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from the county. Horry County Emergency Management Department will also move into OPCON 2 at that time. This means the county will operate in a "heightened state of awareness with emergency plans beginning to be implemented," the release states.
SCHOOLS
Horry County Schools will be closed Friday and students will work remotely. Here are the latest updates from HCS.
Horry County high school football games will be played Wednesday evening, with the exception of Green Sea Floyds, which will play Monday.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College will be closed and classes are cancelled Friday, according to a release from the college. HGTC expects to resume normal operations Monday.
Hurricane coverage will continue throughout the week at MyHorryNews.com. Check back for updates.
