Impacts from Hurricane Ian are still on track to bring heavy rainfall, winds and flooding to the Myrtle Beach and Horry County areas later this week, but forecasters said Tuesday the storm's path has shifted east.
The hurricane is bearing down toward Florida, and could possibly cross through the state and make its way into the Atlantic, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon. The storm has potential to strengthen if it goes into the Atlantic.
The major hurricane now at a Category 3; Ian is moving at 10 mph, with 120 mph maximum sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 250 miles south of Sarasota, Florida.
For the Horry County area, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reports the "extent of the effects hinge upon the still uncertain forecast track."
Potential impacts locally are similar to previous reports: Heavy rainfall, possible flooding, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the NWS Wilmington. The NHC reports the storm will likely cause flash, urban and small-stream flooding in the Southeast and "considerable flooding" is expected across coastal South Carolina.
Major hurricane Ian will have its effects felt here in the Carolinas Friday and Saturday. The extent of the effects hinge upon the still uncertain forecast track. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/a4aZvnDYs2— NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 27, 2022
Heavy rain and flooding are possible Friday through Sunday morning, the NWS Wilmington reported, and gusty winds are forecast for Thursday and Friday. From Thursday to Saturday, the Myrtle Beach coast could see rip currents, rough surf, coastal flooding and erosion.
"Future changes will likely be needed as details with Ian's track/intensity become more clear," the NWS Wilmington reported Tuesday morning.
"We are fully prepared for whatever comes," South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said in a Tuesday afternoon press conference. "We know we are going to have a lot of water, we are going to have a lot of wind."
McMaster said state officials would be making announcements as necessary, but it is too soon to know if schools will close and no evacuations have been announced at this time.
Horry County's high school football games have been moved to Wednesday evening, with the exception of Green Sea Floyds' game, which will be played at home Thursday.
Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said at Monday's board meeting there is "no indication of any school closures."
"We will continue what we do with our weather analysis and monitor the information provided to us by Horry County Emergency Management," Maxey said. "Hurricanes are unpredictable and that could change. We ask everyone to monitor our website and social media ... We will make you aware as soon as possible."
Kim Stenson, the South Carolina Emergency Management director, said the department is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian’s forecast. Residents should have safety plans in place, bottled water and nonperishable food stocked, batteries, flashlights and know where important documents are located.
Stenson said residents in low-lying or coastal areas should have a plan. He added that this is not just a coastal event.
“All of our residents will be impacted in some way with rain or wind,” he said.
Hurricane coverage will continue throughout the week at MyHorryNews.com. Check back for updates.
