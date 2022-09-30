MORNING UPDATE
Hurricane Ian's track has shifted again as of Friday morning and forecasters believe the storm could make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon.
Ian is 200 miles south of Myrtle Beach on Friday morning and has began bringing rain and stronger winds along the coast.
Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings remain in effect in Horry County.
The storm is moving 9 mph, with wind speeds reaching 85 mph, the National Weather Service reports.
Wind speeds are expected to increase shortly, with gusty winds reaching tropical-storm force and some hurricane-force gusts. These hurricane-force winds are forecast near the coast of South Carolina, according to the NWS. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
The worst of the storm is expected between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to news partner WMBF News.
Ian was moving north over the Atlantic waters off the Southeast coast about 6 a.m. Friday, according to a statement from the NWS. It is expected to make landfall over South Carolina as a hurricane later Friday and will "rapidly" weaken as it heads northwest through the Carolinas toward the mountains, the NWS reports.
Forecasters also warn of heavy rain, coastal flooding and beach erosion. "Considerable" flooding is expected along portions of the coast Friday, the NHC reports.
Rainfall will taper off Friday tonight. However, coastal flooding could linger.
Horry County has moved to OPCON1. This means the county is operating at "full alert" as Hurricane Ian approaches and the county Emergency Operations Center is partially activated.
The City of North Myrtle Beach is also operating in OPCON1.
As of 9:30 a.m., Santee Cooper is reporting about 1,100 outages in the Carolina Forest area and about 740 outages between 21st and 10th avenues north in Myrtle Beach.
Horry Electric Cooperative reports 1,500 outages in the Aynor area and 485 in the Socastee area.
Check back for updates throughout Friday for the latest on Hurricane Ian.
RESOURCES
Santee Cooper's outage map may be viewed here.
Horry Electric's outage map may be viewed here.
Track Horry County road closures here.
Here's what to do if you experience a tornado.
Additional hurricane resources may be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.