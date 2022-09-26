Hurricane Ian is expected to downgrade by the time it reaches the Carolinas later in the week and could bring isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and rough surf to Horry County.

Rainfall is expected to start later in the day Thursday, with the heaviest rains Friday and Saturday, said Mark Bacon, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. By Sunday, those conditions are forecast to taper off.

“It’s a very slow-moving storm so it’s kind of a longer duration event,” Bacon said.

Ian will likely bring six to eight inches of rain to the Horry County area, he added.

Forecasters warn boaters and surfers to stay out of the water while the storm passes through as rough surf, large tides and rip currents are possible.

By the time the storm reaches the Carolinas, Ian is forecast to downgrade to a tropical storm at most, Bacon said.

As of noon Monday, Ian is moving at 13 mph, with maximum sustained winds at 80 mph and approaching Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are predicting Hurricane Ian could become a major hurricane by Monday night. The storm is currently a Category 1. Major hurricanes are Category 3 and above.

West-central Florida may begin seeing hurricane-force winds and tropical storm conditions Wednesday morning. It will then move through Georgia and begin bringing tropical storm force winds to South Carolina on Friday morning, according to the NHC.

Hurricane coverage will continue throughout the week at MyHorryNews.com. Check back for updates.