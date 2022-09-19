Hurricane Fiona is expected to stay hundreds of miles from the South Carolina coast, but could bring strong ocean swells that may impact the Myrtle Beach area, officials say.
"The rough seas and surf will continue through at least Saturday, and swells could lessen starting Sunday; however conditions may remain dangerous through early next week. How long the threat will last will depend on Fiona's track and intensity later this week and beyond," according to a tropical alert from the S.C Department of Natural Resources.
Puerto Rico will continue to experience heavy rains and "catastrophic flooding" through Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. As the storm is forecast to move away from Puerto Rico, it is expected to strengthen as it heads toward Turks and Caicos on Tuesday, forecasters said.
Larger swells from Fiona are forecast to approach the Carolinas later Wednesday, according to SCDNR, causing coastal South Carolina beaches to become "dangerously rough," with a high risk of rip currents. Small craft advisories will likely be issued Wednesday night, SCDNR said. A higher risk of rip currents are expected Wednesday through Friday and high surf advisory conditions are possible Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Read NOAA's rip current safety tips here.
The weather on land throughout the Myrtle Beach area is expected to remain warm before a cold front moves through the area later this week, forecasters say.
