An estimated 500 to 600 people gathered on a field at the Conway Recreation Department that bears the name of Pete Wilkes Jr. to remember the man, who served as a model to his family, friends and scores of young people that he coached over the years.
People who eulogized Wilkes remembered that he loved the Lord, was active as a Deacon in his church and didn’t mind saying what he thought.
However, they said if he hurt anyone’s feelings he was quick to apologize.
Ashley Smith, director of the Conway Recreation Department, and his staff had obviously worked hard for the event having put out 250 chairs and transforming the field into a nice outdoor, though very warm, venue.
“I think it was great,” Smith said of the funeral as the guests passed slowly by the casket, some of them stopping to wipe tears from their eyes.
Wilkes once coached Smith, who said he touched many children at area schools and at the recreation department.
If they had a billboard that they wanted to use to show what the department is all about, Smith said, “He’s the guy we’d put on it.”
The funeral included many of attendees singing, “I know He cares, cares for me. I know he cares, cares for you, cares for me…Jesus cares when we’re burdened…”
There was hand clapping, prayer and Bible reading, but comments always came back to how much everybody loved Wilkes, how much he was willing to do for his friends and neighbors, his church and his family, but especially his God.
He lived out the Great Commission…He fought the good fight. He finished the race and kept the faith, they said.
In his prayer, Terry Harding said, “He was just a nobody, trying to tell everybody about somebody, who could save anybody.”
John Long, who played ball with Wilkes’ sons, said Pete Wilkes ran the race and he received the winner’s trophy.
He said he ran with grace and he ran like a gazelle, smooth and confident.
He said he was bruised for the first part of his life, but Jesus picked him up, and he ran the rest of his life well.
“He’s in eternity with the crown of victory,” Long said.
He told the crowd if they wanted to run a good race, they needed to run like Pete Wilkes -- love their fellow man, but most of all love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your strength and with all your mind, he said.
“Well done, Pete Wilkes,” he concluded.
Deacon Terrance McKenzie said Wilkes never met a stranger. In an elevator at the hospital where they had gone to visit, he made a friend before they have gone only three floors.
He said Wilkes loved people and he showed it. It didn’t matter how much money they had, if they were tall or small, where they lived or what their race was.
He’d borrow the church’s lawn mower, go next door and cut the neighbor’s grass.
He also sang with the Mighty Men of Bethlehem, the men’s choir.
He drove the church van at times.
Arnold Spain said Wilkes was his friend and his brother.
“He wouldn’t want anyone to sit here and look sad,” he said.
He said Wilkes saw his community as all of Horry County because he was everywhere, and they never went anywhere that they didn’t run into someone he knew, and if he didn’t run into someone he knew, before they left he’d get to know somebody.
He talked about Wilkes’ love for his family, especially his wife, Ola. He said about two weeks ago, Wilkes called telling him that he was at the end of his road, adding that there was something he wanted him to do. His request for Spain was to come by his home and check on Ola.
“Let’s cheer up,” he told the group. “Pete would not want us to cry. Pete was a joyful man.”
Robert Steele said Wilkes was the quarterback on his Whittemore High School football team and a pitcher on the baseball team.
A group of Whittemore High School ladies attended the funeral, all dressed in white, sitting together in a special designated area. They also helped move flowers so people could file past the casket.
Steele said Wilkes became a mentor and a coach.
He said Wilkes had an old van and he’d pick up so many people they might have known what it felt like to be in a sardine can.
He said Wilkes taught them how to be men and part of that was to work hard by the sweat of their brows and to help people who had problems with drugs and alcohol.
He liked for people to know that he loved the Lord, according to Steele.
“He could stand up for the Lord all by himself,” he said.
“Pete, my brother, you have fought the good fight. You have run the course of life your way,” he said.
Janice Addison said they were thanking God for allowing them to be touched by Wilke’s love.
“He was a man that did it his way. He loved deep and he knew his family…” she said.
She thanked God for giving them the father that He did, a father who was a blessing.
“He was a man that did it his way. He cared,” she said.
He set an example for them about how they ought to nurture their children and spread that to the community, Addison said.
He stood up for what was right.
The Rev. Dr. Sonny Bridges delivered the sermon.
A private burial was held in Sandridge Community Cemetery.
