Diana Levan wanted to do something special for her 63rd birthday. So, she drove nearly four hours from Statesville, North Carolina on Saturday to jump in the ocean.
She did, as with hundreds of others participating in the annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge at the Sands Ocean Club.
“It hit me that I have a lot of years behind me than I got in front of me, I might as well have fun,” Levan said.
One of the reasons why Levan participated in Saturday’s plunge, which raises money for South Carolina Special Olympics, was to honor a late friend of hers who had a special needs daughter. Another reason was for her four grandchildren.
“I wanted to do something to give back,” Levan said. “I wanted to show my grandchildren that they can do anything they want to do in life.”
And life on Saturday meant braving the snow, wind and near-freezing temperatures to run into the frigid waters of the ocean. Plungers took staggered runs at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Each stage featured several local law enforcement groups including Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and North Myrtle Beach Public Safety. Having local law enforcement participate in events like the Polar Plunge is what Marcus Rhodes called the magic of the event.
Rhodes of the Horry County Sheriff's Office has been volunteering with the Special Olympics for almost 30 years and was the plunge director for this year’s event.
“The Polar Plunge has been that magic for us to be able to bring people together,” Rhodes said. “It’s law enforcement officers but also all of our public safety units and then our community at large.”
Rhodes added what makes the Polar Plunge even more special is when people come out and get dressed up as certain characters.
“Making it fun is what it’s all about,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes, who was taking part in the plunge at 1:30 p.m., said he didn’t have a costume for the event but was going to make like another superhero that made an appearance at Saturday’s plunge – The Flash.
“I’ll be in and out,” Rhodes laughed.
Rhodes said he has seen this event grow exponentially over the years to where not people like Levan are coming from all over the East Coast to take the plunge.
“It’s just a crazy fun event,” Rhodes said. “And of course, the importance of that is for our athletes, to raise money for our athletes for year-round sports training and competition.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, Rhodes said there wasn’t much advertising for this year's event. And yet, he said there were still over 500 people that registered for the event. Monetarily, this year’s Polar Plunge has raised over $71,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
“We’re extremely happy with the amount of money that our community has raised for the Special Olympics,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge is the oldest Polar Plunge in South Carolina and has consistently broken records over the years. While there are nearly 10 Polar Plunges that now happen across the Palmetto State, Rhodes describes the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge as the benchmark for all others.
“Our community has contributed and made the biggest splash so far,” Rhodes said. “There are other plunges that want to raise a little bit more and we want them to. That’d be great.”
While the Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge has consistently raised the bar in fundraising and participation for nearly two decades, the one that hasn’t been consistent is the weather. Saturday was a prime example as many 10:30 a.m. plungers had to experience a slight snow flurry on their way to the plunge.
Rhodes said the snow added to the festiveness of this year’s plunge.
“We’ve had plunges in sunshine, warm weather, 70 degrees. We’ve had one plunge with ice and sleet,” Rhodes said. “This was our first one with snow.”
The cool temperatures didn’t stop at the shore. When asked if the water was a bit cold, Levan had a simple answer.
“Oh, heck yeah,” she laughed. “It was super cold.”
Saturday’s plunge was a first for Levan, who described the experience as exhilarating.
“When you’re running in, everyone’s excited so you don’t really know you’re cold,” Levan said. “Then you hit the water and you can’t run anymore. Then I knew I had to put my head underwater and when I did, my feet and legs were so numb so I couldn’t get my legs back up so I was flopping around like a fish.”
While Levan said she had more years behind her than in front of her, she encourages everyone, especially people her age, to go out and live life to the fullest.
“We’re not promised tomorrow,” she said. “What God’s given us has been good but we’re not promised tomorrow. So go have a good time.”
