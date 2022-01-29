Diana Levan wanted to do something special for her 63rd birthday. So, she drove nearly four hours from Statesville, North Carolina on Saturday to jump in the ocean.

She did, as with hundreds of others participating in the annual Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge at the Sands Ocean Club.

“It hit me that I have a lot of years behind me than I got in front of me, I might as well have fun,” Levan said.

One of the reasons why Levan participated in Saturday’s plunge, which raises money for South Carolina Special Olympics, was to honor a late friend of hers who had a special needs daughter. Another reason was for her four grandchildren.

“I wanted to do something to give back,” Levan said. “I wanted to show my grandchildren that they can do anything they want to do in life.”

And life on Saturday meant braving the snow, wind and near-freezing temperatures to run into the frigid waters of the ocean. Plungers took staggered runs at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Each stage featured several local law enforcement groups including Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and North Myrtle Beach Public Safety. Having local law enforcement participate in events like the Polar Plunge is what Marcus Rhodes called the magic of the event.

Rhodes of the Horry County Sheriff's Office has been volunteering with the Special Olympics for almost 30 years and was the plunge director for this year’s event.

“The Polar Plunge has been that magic for us to be able to bring people together,” Rhodes said. “It’s law enforcement officers but also all of our public safety units and then our community at large.”

Rhodes added what makes the Polar Plunge even more special is when people come out and get dressed up as certain characters.

“Making it fun is what it’s all about,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes, who was taking part in the plunge at 1:30 p.m., said he didn’t have a costume for the event but was going to make like another superhero that made an appearance at Saturday’s plunge – The Flash.