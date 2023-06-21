The 200-plus people in the meeting agreed the Grand Strand Humane Society needs a new facility.
But common ground gave way when they talked about the location of the ground where the facility should be built.
The humane society has been planning to buy 112 acres off River Oaks Drive to build a new shelter, but the purchase is contingent on it being zoned to allow for the shelter. Representatives from the humane society withdrew its request to rezone the land in the Horry County Council meeting on Tuesday.
Jessica Wnuk, GSHS executive director, said it was clear the council was not going to allow for a 30-day delay on the rezoning request she had hoped to use to meet with community members so they could air out and iron out some concerns.
“Obviously we’re disappointed,” she said after the meeting. “We decided to withdraw of our own volition and hopefully readdress council given the opportunity to speak with the communities.”
If they had not withdrawn their request and the council had voted down the rezoning, the humane society would have had to wait 12 months before bringing it back to council for rezoning.
But, despite the withdrawal, Wnuk is not giving up on the River Oaks site even though councilman Dennis DiSabato said there are other nearby options.
“They can come back anytime. I have let the engineer that’s representing them know not to bring it back unless everybody here supports it. This all should have been done long before they got to the planning commission,” he said to about 100 people waiting for him after the meeting. “I cannot talk publicly about other places where this may go but there are other viable alternatives that are close by here. And my plan is to work with them to find a viable location.”
DiSabato represents District 3 that encompasses the Carolina Forest and River Oaks Drive areas.
He would not elaborate on possible locations, but assured the group he was working on a solution.
“There are some things that we have talked about today that may be more viable and just as, just as convenient for them and not as inconvenient for all of y’all.
“I am not opposed to the humane society,” he said as the crowd repeated “None of us are” as he spoke. “We need to find a location that makes sense not just for the humane society but the neighbors around.”
Wnuk said the humane society is willing to discuss other locations. But, she stressed, they are still hoping to talk to community members about fitting into the residential area flanked by Carolina Waterway Plantation and Waterway Palms.
The humane society has been eyeing the property for 15 months, she said, but didn’t announce publicly where it was until recently. That announcement brought forth opposition petitions and meetings called by homeowners’ associations.
“We had not idea that there was this much opposition until that June 1 meeting and since June 1, we’ve been working as hard as we can to have conversations and address some of the misinformation that’s been spread through the communities,” she said referring to the zoning change approval from the planning commission on June 1. “So, we feel like another month of time actively having those conversations, since we know that there’s the opposition and we know exactly what their opposition is to, will give us the opportunity to address all of those things.”
Some of those things include building materials and buffer zones for sound mitigation, routine cleaning and an HVAC system to minimize smells, as well as a list of shelters built near homes that did not decrease property value.
And, she added, the shelter has no plans to overdevelop the 112 acres since it plans to only use about three acres to build the shelter that will be more than two football fields from the nearest homesite.
Prior to plans for the new facility, the GSHS was operating from Mr. Joe White Avenue at full capacity of 170 animals daily in addition to using volunteer foster families for overflow. In September 2021, the shelter was infested with rats forcing the animals to be relocated to Tanger Outlets off U.S. 501 as the city of Myrtle Beach announced the building needed major repairs.
The building off Mr. Joe White Avenue is owned by the city and the GSHS receives money from the city for animal control services. The humane society does not limit its intake to city dogs and cats as it accepts animals from other areas. The humane society, a nonprofit, is governed by a board of directors and relies on donations in addition to the $500,000 allotment from the city in the coming fiscal year.
Since the rat infestation was resolved, GSHS has leased space at Tanger Outlets for cats and a drop off site for donations. That lease will expire in March 2024.
The dogs are at the Joe White facility and the onsite veterinary clinic is located in mobile trailer units behind the city’s procurement building next to the shelter off Joe White Avenue.
Building a new facility with everyone under one roof, including an onsite low-cost care clinic, has been the goal of the humane society board for more than three years. The new facility has a $6 million price tag, and the humane society has $3 million in the bank with about the same in commitments to go toward the new facility.
As the county council meeting wrapped up on Tuesday, the half of the room filled with people who opposed the River Oaks Drive location applauded. DiSabato looked to the applauding people and asked them to stay so he could talk with them.
“There are a lot of his constituents on this side of the room, too. Some of these people live in his district. I just want that on the record,” said Karen Riordan, a humane society board member and president and chief executive officer of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Most significantly disappointing was after the meeting it seems as though Councilman DiSabato is only addressing half of his constituents,” Wnuk said. “We had a lot of people on our side of the room that also voted for him and are in his district.”
DiSabato stood in the middle of a crowd and called out to the side of the room with humane society supporters wearing blue shirts.
“If you live in 29579 and you have a blue shirt on, stick here and I’ll explain what’s happening. Stay here. Everybody else, go,” DiSabato said referring to the zip code for Carolina Forest and River Oaks Drive area.
Debra Colletti and Audrey Boggs were two in blue shirts who wandered over to listen to DiSabato.
“I was disappointed. He didn’t seem to include us. We live there too. A lot of us live there in his district and we support the humane society,” Colletti said. “It was disappointing.”
(1) comment
It would be nice if county council would put the brakes on new developments as quick as quick as they did for the new animal shelter more than likely the land now will be developed into more housing people who live in that area be careful what you wish for you would have been better off with the animal shelter because when a developer wants to put houses on that location and you say no the council's ears will be deaf.
