Human remains found in Florida have been tentatively identified as Loris area native Gannon Stauch, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
On Wednesday, the El Paso County (Colorado) Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the report of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.
An autopsy was performed by a medical examiner, and the deceased male has been tentatively identified as the 11-year-old Gannon.
"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon," a Facebook post from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office states.
On March 2, Gannon's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach.
That day marked five weeks since authorities in Colorado began searching for Gannon.
Authorities previously said Letecia Stauch faces charges that include first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust, second-degree child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence in connection with her stepson's death.
She was extradited back to Colorado.
Letecia Stauch had told authorities that Gannon left his Colorado home to walk to the home of a friend on Jan. 27.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the child and his stepmother get into a red pickup truck in the driveway of their home. About four hours later, the truck returned to the house and Leticia Stauch got out of the vehicle alone.
Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. His mother, Landen Hiott, and grandparents have been living in this area.
Anyone who saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida, from Feb. 3-5 is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.
