Hundreds of mourners packed into Friendship Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the life and legacy of their good friend and co-worker, Odell Cochran.
They read the Bible, sang, laughed and cried, but primarily they said goodbye to the man they all loved, who was trustworthy, honest, loving and always wore a smile.
Cochran was killed Thursday evening and a young man that police believe was involved in the incident has still not been found. They have found a truck that an Horry County police report lists as stolen, that police believe the young suspect might have been driving at some point.
But there was no talk of killing or suspects at Tuesday’s funeral that was focused totally on the Lord and the contribution that the retired policeman made to Conway, Horry County, South Carolina and the world.
Cochran, who was 65-years-old when he died, joined the Conway Police Department in 1979. He retired 25 years later, stayed away from the department for one month, went back and worked another 13 years, leaving for the final time in 2016.
Larry Jones told the group that he played football, basketball and other sports with Cochran, and together they played cowboys and Indians with bows and arrows they crafted themselves. He said they rode their bicycles through the woods and hunted together.
He said when they were teenagers Cochran, somehow, but he didn’t know how, got an old Chevy truck. He cleaned it inside and painted the outside.
There was only one problem; the gas gauge didn’t work. He said they sped to get where they were going and slammed on brakes when they got there hoping to still have gas.
But, he said, “I can remember many times we ran out of gas.”
He said if they could hear gas splashing around in the tank, Cochran would say, “Daggum, we still got some.”
The duo graduated together from high school in 1973 and went on to Horry-Georgetown Technical College before going to work at Grove Manufacturing.
Jones said at one point, they talked about going to Alaska to work on the pipeline.
But it wasn’t long after that when Cochran told his friend he had applied for a job at the Conway Police Department.
“I thought, man, do you really know what you’re doing,” he said.
But his buddy, brother and friend stayed with the department for 38 years.
“I truly believe Odell displayed love, I truly believe that,” he said.
He pointed out that the Bible says Jesus is love, and he tied that to the song that says, What the world needs now is love, sweet love.
“His life gave a legacy of love,” he said, encouraging people to immediately tell those around them that they love them.
“Share your love every chance you get, so all the world knows you love them. Let’s all leave this world a better place,” he said.
Conway Police Chief Dale Long said Cochran lived The Word.
He said the first question Cochran ever asked him was, “Whose people are you?”
When he began to explain his family connections, Cochran acknowledged that he knew many members of Long’s family. That wasn’t unusual, according to Long, who said Cochran knew everybody.
He was a tremendous resource to him because he not only knew everybody, but he also knew how they were related or linked.
He recalled one incident where there was a huge problem brewing at one of the city’s housing projects that police believed might boil out of control, but Cochran was a stabilizing factor when he showed up with his calm attitude.
“When he showed up, the temperatures started to drop because he knew everybody there,” Long said.
Because so many people knew him, when he said, “I’m going to fix this, they believed it,” Long said.
The police lieutenant was a positive role model for everybody under his leadership, was consistent, treated people fairly and had the highest level of integrity, according to Long.
After just one year on the job, he was selected Policeman of the Year, and later was named Public Safety Officer of the Year.
When he asked all of the people attending the funeral who had been trained by Cochran to stand, about 22 people stood up, so Long said, Cochran’s contribution to law enforcement has not ended, his investment is still going on.
Thomas Hughes read a letter from S.C. Senator Luke Rankin that said he and Cochran had been friends since they were 7-years-old. Rankin also referred to Cochran’s calming presence and disarming smile.
“What was intended for bad, God will make good,” Rankin wrote.
He then bid farewell to his friend with the words of Matthew 25:23, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy also spoke to the group about her friend, Odell Cochran, whom she called a good, caring and faithful friend.
She said he had not only been a friend to her, her father and the rest of her family, but also to everyone who was at the funeral.
“He will live forever in our hearts,” she said.
In his eulogy, the Rev. Woodrow Jones said he and Cochran played on the same baseball team that represented Cochrantown. He said through all of this there’s a purpose. Even though they might not see it now, they might come to understand it later.
His primary verses were Psalm 23:1-6.
He said he believes that Odell knew that God is an all-knowing God, a shepherd, who leads his sheep.
“The Shepherd is a good shepherd,” he said.
The Shepherd is able to do anything. Among a long list of other things, he said, the Shepherd is a covenant keeper, deliverer, a good God, a high priest, intercessor, judge, king and God’s anointed, who never leaves his children or forsakes them.
He is also a righteous God, a strong God, a good and mighty Shepherd.
Shawnta Wallace led the congregation in two songs, the Friendship Baptist Church Choir also sang and the Rev. James R. Mathews pronounced the benediction.
A piper played while a police honor guard folded the flag that had covered Cochran’s coffin before taking it outside, putting it into a hearse and saluting their fellow lawman.
Burial was held in Cochran’s home church, the Greater St. James AME Church in Cochran.
