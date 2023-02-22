T.J. Burdick has had some of the best and worst times of her life in Horry County. Since September 2021, she’s lived homeless on the streets and outskirts of Myrtle Beach.
“I love it here, do not get me wrong,” Burdick said. “I absolutely love it here so much that I would love to stay in Myrtle Beach, like, forever. But there's a lot of things that happen here where certain substances are not great for certain people. …Let's just say a lot of my life has come crumbling down due to homelessness.”
In Horry County and across the nation, volunteers working with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development went out into the streets over the course of a week to conduct a census on the homeless population and living conditions. In addition to the census count, the point-in-time (PIT) is a survey of homeless people about their living conditions on a single night in the country.
This year, the official PIT count began Wednesday, Jan. 25, but the numbers won’t be available until April.
“Keeping it at this time of year with the same approach allows us to get a picture or a snapshot of what homelessness looks like in our region, in our communities and compare it year after year,” said Julie Meaney, director of Community Data Solutions for the Eastern Carolina Homeless Organization (ECHO).
ECHO is a nonprofit that helps people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. The goal of the organization is to find housing for those seeking help.
This year, ECHO had about 35 volunteers from across the 13 counties in its continuum of care area, including about 20 volunteers based in Horry County.
The data collected helps local nonprofit organizations receive more funds from federal grants and in turn provide better care and more space for homeless people, as well as provides people like Burdick a chance to tell their stories and receive help, if they want it.
“There tends to be a lot of opinions about those kinds of people that do certain drugs, ones that are also sold in pharmacies. Not all prescription medications are free, and it is very expensive to live here. And some of us don't even have any way to eat,” Burdick said.
The past two years, COVID-19 was a difficult hurdle for many organizations looking to collect accurate PIT counts.
“For 2021, that's when it was the height of COVID. It was pre-vaccinations being readily available. People were still sheltering in one place. So, HUD made it an option for communities to either opt to not conduct the PIT count at all, or they gave them some alternative options for leaning into existing sources of information,” Meaney said.
ECHO chose the latter option that year and utilized data collected from people reaching out to ECHO instead of going out to speak to as many people as possible.
“You had to get waivers approved to do that through HUD. So, we went through that process and got approval to use that information. I can tell you that, by and large, it becomes less useful information because part of what the PIT count is, what it's helpful for, is being able to make those year-over-year comparisons. And now all of a sudden, the counting method is totally different,” Meaney said.
The following year, in 2022, HUD expected all PIT count responsible organizations to participate in the annual count, but several people who signed up to volunteer with the ECHO PIT count became sick with COVID-19 during the counting period.
“That did result in some lower numbers, because at the last minute, we couldn't send people out to do some counting,” Meaney said.
Zachery Cheuvront, who lives in a homeless shelter in Myrtle Beach, is one of the people who volunteered to work with ECHO in 2023 to help with the PIT count in the city. He interviewed 65 homeless people in Myrtle Beach and spoke unsuccessfully to many more.
“Because of my position and where I’ve come to as I got further and further into recovery, I kind of forgot… when they first came to me for the count, I thought it was more about a number and spaces thing, where we were just trying to get a number and get more funds,” Cheuvront said. “By doing the count, it reminded me that these people were human beings. And these are very real conditions that they're living in.”
Not all of the people Cheuvront spoke to were interested in taking the PIT survey, which makes getting accurate data difficult. Paranoia of being tricked, used or hurt stemming from past experiences, mental illness and/or drug use can make getting a response a challenge, he said.
“Also, you have to bear in mind that, like, even a lot of the people that aren't impacted by mental illness and aren't out there due to mental illness, are kind of self conscious about the situation they're in. So, they don't necessarily want to be included in a survey that would reveal their identity,” Cheuvront said.
The streets are home to many individuals with unique life stories and reasons for their present situations. For many, the life is forced upon them by bad luck or poor financial choices. For some, life on the streets begins or becomes a lifestyle decision.
Jimmy Edwards lived in Myrtle Beach for 16 years, about three or four years of which he’s lived without a home. The longest stint began two years ago, as he’s been waiting to receive his disability check for the past 18 months.
It's been five months since Edwards has been in J. Reuben Long Detention Center, and for now, he prefers the streets.
“Been drunk in public. You know, arrested for trespassing and stuff like shoplifting. …I like it better out here because you can't walk like this in jail. Or you can, but they lock you down for 23 and a half hours a day,” Edwards said.
Once he receives disability, he wants to get off the streets and into a motel in Myrtle Beach.
“I like it here,” he said echoing Burdick’s feelings for the city. “I mean, I've been here 16 years, I ain't going nowhere. I love it.”
Meaney described the PIT count organizational chart in terms of an alphabet soup.
ECHO joined Total Care for the Homeless Coalition, or TCHC, which provides aid to homeless people in 13 counties in the northeastern portion of South Carolina. The joint is termed as a collaborative applicant designation. The collaborative effort between ECHO and TCHC makes ECHO responsible for certain systems such as the Homeless Management Information System that collects data and counts people staying in emergency shelters and transitional housing.
“It's kind of been a running theme where people end up feeling, ‘I've been on ECHO’s list for two years; why?’ And it's not ECHO’s list, it's TCHC's list. But our relationship and involvement with some TCHC projects helps make that confusing,” Meaney said.
For the past few years, ECHO has also been one of the homeless aid partners supporting the PIT count in the 13 TCHC overseen counties, particularly in Horry and Sumter counties where they have offices.
