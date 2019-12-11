People are signing up and a sign may be coming at Myrtle Beach’s technology centered co-working space, eMYRge.
The city is currently renovating a city-owned building at 509 9th Avenue North to be used as a co-working space for entrepreneurs and technology-based startups. People can apply to the city to rent space in the building for as little as $50 a month.
Assistant City Manager Fox Simons said HTC has offered the city $250,000 to provide servers and other technology in the building that’s part of the city’s Arts and Innovation District. The money will be divided up with $125,000 in cash and the rest in in-kind services such as providing the computer servers.
In exchange for the money and services, HTC gets to be the exclusive technology provider for the space, secure 10-year naming rights with HTC on the exterior and interior of the building, the right to use HTC’s technology partnership with the city in its advertising and emails and free use of the space to hold social gatherings each quarter.
And, Simons said, the city has agreed to allow HTC to advertise the partnership as “The Official Technology Provider for the City of Myrtle Beach.” He pointed out the city does use other providers, but not in the eMYRge building once it is complete.
HTC began as Horry Telephone Cooperative in 1952 and now offers internet, digital cable, managed networks and business solutions services.
Lauren Clever said there are at least 30 people interested in spots in the eMYRge center with another 10 interested in the four available pod spaces. Clever is a city staffer who had been the executive director of the defunct Downtown Redevelopment Corporation.
In addition to the HTC offer, the city council passed the first of two readings to absorb the DRC responsibilities.
The DRC operated with three staff members including Clever. It was funded with parking meter funds and other parking fees. The DRC operated as a nonprofit arm of the city that acquired property using a loan pool. The DRC dissolved a few months ago as the city and the DRC focus was on the Arts and Innovation District development.
Mike Shelton, Myrtle Beach’s chief financial officer, said the city estimates about $387,000 in parking fees to be collected through the remainder of the fiscal year. The city accepted that amount to fund the absorption of the DRC.
Included in the ordinance material from the city of Myrtle Beach is a staff report dated Nov. 26, 2019 of budget recommendations for Nov. 1, 2019-June 30, 2020.
The staff report lists $111,633 in wages and benefits that include a 3% raise at the beginning of the year and $3,370 for holiday bonus pay for the three from DRC employees to be paid after Nov. 1.
In addition to wages, the report lists office and leases expenses totaling $10,925. The office and leases portion is broken down with about $1,200 for electricity payments at the proposed downtown theater and $7,200 of the eight months of Pavilion Site landscaping the DRC had committed to through the end of June. Other expenses in the lease section include fees for two staff phones, postage, office supplies, books and periodicals.
The staff report lists $99,000 in downtown investments as $20,000 for Plyler Park renovations, $76,000 for a “beautification fund” and $3,000 for pedestrian counters.
Additionally, the report includes about $17,500 for engagement and networking, $91,350 for the 2020 Food Truck Festival sponsorship, $50,000 in professional fees to retain legal advice and to pay Benchmark Planning for continued advice on the Downtown Master Plan as well as about $6,500 that includes purchasing Boardwalk signs and plaques.
The revenues listed in the staff report are $91,350 as an expectation of revenue from the Food Truck Festival 2020.
The city council also approved the second phase of the implementation of the Downtown Master Plan.
The master plan was a sweeping plan of redeveloping and revitalizing areas of the city. The focus since the adoption of the plan in March has been on the downtown Arts and Innovation District formerly known as the Superblock.
The first phase included identifying property that is eligible for historic tax credits and working on a set of design standards for the Arts and Innovation District.
The second phase includes making recommendations on reducing parking demand in the district, completing an analysis for municipal improvement district (MID) fees and identifying nuisance properties in the downtown area and providing mechanisms to assist them to come into compliance, with consequences for failing to do so.”
Clever said the second phase is ongoing, but she expects parts of it to be complete by March.
Financial officer Shelton said there are no concrete figures to fund many of the projects in the plan including the $6 million estimate on renovating the Coastal Carolina University theater.
Shelton and City Manager John Pedersen told council they would present information on tax districts and municipal improvement districts at the January workshop session of city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.