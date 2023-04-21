After going through surgery for an implant in his eye, a hearing aid placed in one of his ears and braces while he was in elementary school, Brooks Mincey was one of 70 kids recognized as one of Horry Telephone Cooperative's 2023 REEL Kids.
The students were recognized with a free day at Ripley’s Aquarium on Thursday and a medal.
“I got to pet the stingrays and I got to see jellyfishes,” Mincey said with a smile. “I saw a bunches of fishes and sharks like sawsharks, and also iguanas and axolotls. The axolotls were hiding.”
Since 2001, HTC has recognized children who display leadership skills or integrity as they face obstacles through the REEL Kids program, which stands for Recognizing Extraordinary Examples of Leadership.
Schools from around Horry, Georgetown and Marion counties nominate one student from their respective schools who they believe exemplify these qualities, and hold a celebration for the children at the end of the school year.
“It’s a wonderful tradition that recognizes our students,” Horry County Schools Superintendent Rick Maxey said. “Many of them have overcome tremendous obstacles and have been a success. So we’re here to recognize them.”
Fifty-six REEL Kids were able to attend Thursday's event and explore Ripley’s Aquarium, seeing exotic marine and terrestrial life and meet and hear from guest speaker Coastal Carolina University Head Baseball Coach Gary Gilmore.
“It’s not about one simple act or that they did one simple thing and got recognized for it,” Gilmore said. “These kids are recognized because of who they are every single day. They lead and set examples every single day.”
HTC honored REEL Kid Jonah Burton from Homewood Elementary who died earlier this school year. Burton had a dream of becoming a police officer. HTC Marketing Coordinator Sarah Moody presented donations of $1,000 to Horry, Marion and Georgetown police departments to be spent on sensory kits in celebration of Burton’s life and dream.
The celebration ended Thursday with Moody surprising the room full of student leaders and obstacle overcomers with the news that they’d receive a free iPad to take home.
“I had a good day today,” Mincey said. “I really did.”
The next round of REEL Kids nominations will begin next school year.
