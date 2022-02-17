Entrepreneurs and innovators now have a place to expand their business, come together to share ideas and make an impact that stretches beyond the community thanks to a 5,000-square foot space in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The hub, located on Ninth Avenue North in the new Arts & Innovation District, features a variety of workspace opportunities for those looking to create the next innovative tech company or expand their own business venture. Myrtle Beach community leaders are excited as to what the hub will bring to the area.

“The HTC Aspire Hub really is the next big dream that has come true for downtown revitalization,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

The hub includes four pods, seven desks and a handful of conference rooms.

Ray Antonino is an entrepreneur-in-residence who mentors others at the hub. His company, permits.com, is located within the hub. The company is an online permit expediter service for residential and light commercial contractors in the construction industry. Antonino said the pods are geared towards entrepreneurs that have ideas or business models that could bring major impacts to an entire industry.

“Say you are a plumber and you’re building a plumbing company locally. We’re not really the fit for you,” Antonino said. “But if you’re the person in the field that puts the pipe in the ground and you’ve identified a better way or a better tool or something that all plumbers can benefit from, that’s the type of entrepreneurs we’re looking for.”

Small businesses can still experience the benefits of the HTC Aspire Hub but only in a workshop setting.

“This space is really for the big-minded visionaries trying to do innovative things,” Antonino said.

Antonino added the desks inside the hub are more so for the creatives and makers that are actively doing things that work with high growth companies that their knowledge can help support the community.

Bethune said when the city council created the Technical Advisory Group several years ago, it was soon realized how many entrepreneurs were in Myrtle Beach. However, they were working remotely, out of their homes or their garages. The hub now gives them a place to work together.