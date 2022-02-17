Entrepreneurs and innovators now have a place to expand their business, come together to share ideas and make an impact that stretches beyond the community thanks to a 5,000-square foot space in downtown Myrtle Beach.
The hub, located on Ninth Avenue North in the new Arts & Innovation District, features a variety of workspace opportunities for those looking to create the next innovative tech company or expand their own business venture. Myrtle Beach community leaders are excited as to what the hub will bring to the area.
“The HTC Aspire Hub really is the next big dream that has come true for downtown revitalization,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said.
The hub includes four pods, seven desks and a handful of conference rooms.
Ray Antonino is an entrepreneur-in-residence who mentors others at the hub. His company, permits.com, is located within the hub. The company is an online permit expediter service for residential and light commercial contractors in the construction industry. Antonino said the pods are geared towards entrepreneurs that have ideas or business models that could bring major impacts to an entire industry.
“Say you are a plumber and you’re building a plumbing company locally. We’re not really the fit for you,” Antonino said. “But if you’re the person in the field that puts the pipe in the ground and you’ve identified a better way or a better tool or something that all plumbers can benefit from, that’s the type of entrepreneurs we’re looking for.”
Small businesses can still experience the benefits of the HTC Aspire Hub but only in a workshop setting.
“This space is really for the big-minded visionaries trying to do innovative things,” Antonino said.
Antonino added the desks inside the hub are more so for the creatives and makers that are actively doing things that work with high growth companies that their knowledge can help support the community.
Bethune said when the city council created the Technical Advisory Group several years ago, it was soon realized how many entrepreneurs were in Myrtle Beach. However, they were working remotely, out of their homes or their garages. The hub now gives them a place to work together.
“This gives them a creative space to come to dream and make their vision come to life,” Bethune said.
The hub already has a diverse group of businesses that are working on expanding their brand.
Chris Martin showcased his business which focuses on air brush tattoos done by robots. Yes, robots. The Intelligent Temporary Airbrush Technology Unit, or iTATU, can do an airbrush tattoo in about three minutes. Martin said the tattoos can last up to five days.
“I think we have enough people here locally that we can launch this puppy right from here,” Martin said. “There’s not a plug in this world that has five hundred people to walk by it that shouldn’t have one of these machines.”
While Martin is laser-focused on iTATU, he sees the possibilities of what the hub can mean for the city.
“If you get a community in one area of some of the smartest and motivated innovators, you guys wait and see what comes out of this place,” Martin said.
One of those startups is about cryptocurrency, which is the focus of Seth Alcorace’s business Deadlock.
“There’s a lot of people that have experience in running successful startups that you can get mentorships from,” Alcorace said. “And then you can collaborate with other people that you run into in the space.”
Alcorace said he’s looking forward to mentorship programs, finding potential investors and collaborating with other businesses in the hub.
“If we need a graphic designer for something, there’s a graphic designer here in the space. It helps us move a lot quicker,” Alcorace said.
Currently, there are six dedicated desks and one pod left for rental at the hub. A dedicated desk is $200 monthly while a floating desk is $100 monthly. A private pod can be rented for $500 monthly.
The hub also offers day passes for $22 as well as drop-in seats for anyone looking for a quiet place to get work done. The drop-in seat rate is $100 a month and gives the user access from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
