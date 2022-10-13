Typically people drive around during December to look at homes decorated with lights, inflatable Santas and snowmen, Christmas trees and reindeer.
But the City of Halloween is changing the norm this year, bringing out locals and visitors to downtown Conway to see witch hats hanging by city hall, pumpkins in the trees along Main Street and front yards full of spookiness.
As of about mid-month, city leaders say Conway is already reaping the rewards of its Project October – an initiative designed to spur economic growth and tourism.
“It’s awesome,” Adam Emrick said of being the city administrator of Halloween, South Carolina.
Last month, Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy announced the city would change its name temporarily to the City of Halloween for the month.
How did the city pull this off, you may ask?
Well, it took about half of the year to plan and prepare. And it was a big secret to keep.
“We said, ‘Hey we are going to do something really crazy, really big, really exciting for Halloween, and I can’t tell you what it is but here’s what I need you to do,’” Emrick said of the city approaching businesses about being involved with the project. “And they were all like, ‘OK, I’m in.’
“What was hard was for us to keep the secret because as it got bigger and bigger, it was so exciting and we couldn’t tell anyone,” Emrick added.
Each year, he said, the city attempts to improve upon the year before.
“How do we make it a little bigger? How do we make it a little better?” he said. “Everyone loves the pumpkins, but we’ve noticed over the last two years that the pumpkins just weren’t enough to grab the attention we really wanted.”
Last year, they created the witches' garden. But that still wasn’t enough.
So about seven months ago, city staff began brainstorming ways to make this year’s Halloween season bigger than ever.
Emrick worked in Photoshop trying to incorporate Halloween into the city’s logo. He then pitched it to the deputy city administrators, who were receptive to the idea.
From there, Project October was born. Then city staff continued to build momentum as they planned the transition to the City of Halloween.
“We can’t just call ourselves Halloween,” Emrick said. “There’s got to be more to it.”
City staff started working on a calendar of events to fill up the month of October. Those events – which are hosted by the city, Conway Downtown Alive, First United Methodist Church, local businesses and the Conway Chamber of Commerce – include a pumpkin patch, masquerade gala, a musical and so much more.
“So we were like where do we [the city] fill in those dates,” he said. Then came the city’s zombie fun run, barbecue cookoff, an outdoor movie and a haunted trail.
“There’s something every day. There’s something every weekend. There’s big events to compete with everybody else,” Emrick said.
The response has been exactly what the city has hoped for, and has worked as an economic development tool for Conway.
Downtown has been busier than ever, Emrick said.
“On Saturday, I drove downtown to go to the movie an hour early and there were people everywhere. Thousands of people everywhere,” he said. “We’ve never had it like this. It’s been a wonderful success. I love it. I absolutely love it.
“It’s about what I hoped it would be, but never dreamed it would be.”
Blain-Bellamy said she, too, saw crowds of people Saturday in downtown.
“It was the most difficult thing to drive downtown Conway and find a park,” she said. “Everybody seemed to be smiling.
“I think they will always remember they did those things in Halloween, South Carolina.”
Though she said the overwhelming response has been positive, she has received a couple of negative emails with comments from people who are concerned it doesn’t give the proper respect to the city’s given name.
Blain-Bellamy said she “certainly understands” their position, but respectfully disagrees, and has thanked them for disagreeing in a gentle and kind way.
In a letter to the editor sent to My Horry News, Conway area resident Gwen Johnson addressed the mayor:
“I don't know how you got by changing the name of Conway (if only temporarily) SC to Halloween SC! It is a shame and disgrace to our small town! I love our town and appreciate all the hard work that has been put into it to make it better. Even the pumpkins in the trees make me smile!! I can get by with that. But not the witches' hats or the gargoyles. The gargoyles remind me of the baphomet!! Please don't cast darkness on our small town with this.... even though I know it's too late!
"Yes, I am a Christian and attend church. This letter is taking a stand for God and against Halloween! Thank you for taking the time to read it!”
Blain-Bellamy said she sees more opportunity for benefit than loss regarding the city’s initiative, and it was meant to bring people together.
“This promotes our downtown, our downtown business and the face of what is Conway, South Carolina,” she said.
Blain-Bellamy said she hopes the magic continues.
“The thinking behind that is if the community names itself a certain holiday, then it must be the epitome of what Halloween is,” Blain-Bellamy said. “It’s already making the kind of changes in our downtown that we expected.”
Will Project October become a tradition that continues in the years to come? It’s a possibility.
“We’ve got about 21 more days to see how this all pans out,” Blain-Bellamy said Monday.
