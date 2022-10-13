Typically people drive around during December to look at homes decorated with lights, inflatable Santas and snowmen, Christmas trees and reindeer.

But the City of Halloween is changing the norm this year, bringing out locals and visitors to downtown Conway to see witch hats hanging by city hall, pumpkins in the trees along Main Street and front yards full of spookiness.

As of about mid-month, city leaders say Conway is already reaping the rewards of its Project October – an initiative designed to spur economic growth and tourism.

“It’s awesome,” Adam Emrick said of being the city administrator of Halloween, South Carolina.

Last month, Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy announced the city would change its name temporarily to the City of Halloween for the month.

How did the city pull this off, you may ask?

Well, it took about half of the year to plan and prepare. And it was a big secret to keep.

“We said, ‘Hey we are going to do something really crazy, really big, really exciting for Halloween, and I can’t tell you what it is but here’s what I need you to do,’” Emrick said of the city approaching businesses about being involved with the project. “And they were all like, ‘OK, I’m in.’

“What was hard was for us to keep the secret because as it got bigger and bigger, it was so exciting and we couldn’t tell anyone,” Emrick added.

Each year, he said, the city attempts to improve upon the year before.

“How do we make it a little bigger? How do we make it a little better?” he said. “Everyone loves the pumpkins, but we’ve noticed over the last two years that the pumpkins just weren’t enough to grab the attention we really wanted.”

Last year, they created the witches' garden. But that still wasn’t enough.

So about seven months ago, city staff began brainstorming ways to make this year’s Halloween season bigger than ever.

Emrick worked in Photoshop trying to incorporate Halloween into the city’s logo. He then pitched it to the deputy city administrators, who were receptive to the idea.