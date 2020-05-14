High schools across Horry County announced their graduation plans Thursday.
In most cases, graduates can participate in a full-class ceremony on the school’s football field or gym with two guests each, set an appointment and have an individual graduation with up to eight guests, or choose not to participate in the ceremonies at all and set up a time to pick up their diploma.
The school board said at their meeting Monday night that all participation in graduation ceremonies across the district would be voluntary, and those wishing to not participate may pick up their diploma at a to-be-scheduled time.
Early College High School, Scholars Academy, the Academy of Technology and Academics, and the Academy of the Arts, Science and Technology will be able to hold ceremonies at their buildings in a space designated by principals.
Schools took to social media to share their plans, in most cases asking seniors to let them know their preferences by the end of this week or early next week. Those who choose individual graduations will be setting appointments via their school and some schools will still offer a virtual graduation or video keepsake option.
Group ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
- Aynor High - Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. on the football field.
- Carolina Forest High School, the largest school in the district, will be unable to have the space to hold a graduation with the full class in attendance and adhere to social distancing requirements. They will hold small group graduations in their gymnasium with details coming soon.
- Conway High - 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 on the football field.
- Green Sea Floyds High - Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. in the gymnasium
- Loris High - Tuesday, June 2 at 9 a.m. on the football field
- Myrtle Beach High – will hold graduation in their football stadium with details coming soon
- North Myrtle Beach High – Tuesday, June 2 at 9 a.m. on the football field
- Socastee High – Wednesday, June 3 at 9 a.m. on the football field
- St. James High – Tuesday, June 2 at 10 a.m. on the football field
Strict social distancing will be required in all cases, and graduates will be given a mask to wear upon arrival, according to guidelines provided by Horry County Schools. Guests are also encouraged to bring their own masks to wear while in attendance.
HCS guidelines said students can remove their masks when they walk across the stage.
St. James High School Principal Vann Pennell said on the school’s social media post regarding graduation plans that “this is a rapidly-changing situation.”
“Last minute changes may be needed due to circumstances such as weather or new guidelines from local, state and federal officials,” Pennell wrote.
District officials said sanitation stations will be available at each venue, and social distancing will also be encouraged while waiting in line for a restroom.
Facilities will be accessible to persons with disabilities, and necessary accommodations will be provided for students with special needs.
School board chairman Ken Richardson said Monday that he hoped things may be relaxed even further by graduation time.
“Think how far we’ve come in three weeks," he said. "Think where we might be three weeks from now. What we’ve got here is a good situation … we’re moving along. We’re giving these kids something they didn’t have two weeks ago."
Check back with MyHorryNews.com for further graduation details as we receive them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.